Carson Sandau has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Nampa office. Sandau has over 10 years of customer service experience. He also has his bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University.
Dan Hughes has joined Bank of Idaho as vice president/commercial lender at the institution's Nampa location. His first day at the year-old branch was July 27, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the life-long Nampa resident, who began his banking career in 1977.
"I'm so happy to be working with Dan again," Bank of Idaho Vice President and Canyon County Area Manager Alan Mullins said in a press release. “When it comes to community banking, there is no one in Nampa who demonstrates a higher level of commitment and passion for the customer than Dan Hughes."
Helping out is a theme that carries through Hughes' life. He and his wife recently returned from a three-year church mission in Kentucky, where they oversaw more than 200 young missionaries.
When not at work, Hughes doesn't have to try hard to keep busy. "We have five children and 25 grandchildren," he said. "I'm so lucky. My free time mainly goes to helping family, and there's nothing I'd rather be doing."
Darren Puetz has joined TOK Commercial's Eastern Idaho brokerage services team. He specializes in leasing and selling commercial real estate.
An Idaho Falls native, Puetz attended Montana State University and then spent over two decades as a fly fishing guide and outfitter at Black Dog outfitters, which he sold to an Orvis Lodge in 2012.
Over the past eight years, Puetz has been involved in a wide-range of real estate related careers, including as an operations and managing partner of a private equity real estate investment company where he was responsible for real estate investment analysis, asset planning and positioning strategies, property acquisitions, project lease-up and property management. Darren’s extensive background and professional experience will make him a valuable asset to TOK Commercial’s brokerage clients across Idaho.
3 join Coldwell Banker Tomlinson
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson has welcomed three realtors to the Meridian office.
Kelly Kadlec has been an agent in the Salt Lake valley of Utah for the past six years and will continue to work with clients in new construction and resale properties.
Chelsey Love specializes in resale properties, new construction and first-time homebuyers.
Rachel Mitchell is an Air Force veteran who works with buyers and sellers across the Treasure Valley and the Mountain Home area in new construction, resale homes, land and agricultural property.