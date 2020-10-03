Idaho Commerce announces Appelgren as new Business Retention and Expansion Manager
Idaho Commerce has announced Karen Appelgren has been hired as business retention and expansion manager. She began her new role Sept. 15.
“Karen’s experience and accomplishments developing and supporting valuable resources for the business community will be a tremendous addition to the Idaho Commerce team,” Tom Kealey, Idaho Commerce director, said in a press release. “She will further our mission to grow and expand Idaho’s economy.”
Appelgren’s economic development experience includes six years as vice president/director of the Zions Bank Business Resource Center. Prior to that role, she helped relaunch the Women’s Business Center of Idaho. In both positions, Appelgren provided business consulting, workshops, and referrals to help aspiring or established small business owners start, grow, and finance their ventures while navigating the regulatory environment and an ever-changing marketplace, according to the release.
“I am excited to join such a talented and dedicated team at Idaho Commerce to support and serve businesses across the state,” Appelgren said in the release. “This role provides an opportunity to leverage my passion and experience connecting Idaho companies to people, resources, and ideas.”
Appelgren serves as co-chair for the Grow Track at Boise Startup Week. She is an advisor and mentor for Boise State University’s Venture College, and was selected as a 2016 Idaho Business Review Excellence in Finance Honoree as well as a 2016 Idaho Business Review Women of the Year Honoree.
5 join TitleOne
Jennifer Brown has joined TitleOne as a construction disbursement specialist in the company’s Boise office. She has 13 years of billing and customer service experience. Brown is a certified medical biller and coder.
Jennifer Jackman has joined TitleOne as an escrow signer in the company’s Boise office. Jackman has 12 years of banking and lending experience along with 16 years of customer service experience.
Hailey Jenkins has joined TitleOne as a customer service representative in the company’s Nampa office. She has five years of customer service experience. Jenkins is currently studying at the College of Western Idaho.
Jade Neely has joined TitleOne as an escrow signer in the company’s Eagle office. She was most recently a Deputy Sheriff in California. Neely also has her bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice.
Julia Riley has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has eight years of real estate experience. Riley also has her degree in business management and communications from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
Kyle Grigsby joins Meuleman Law Group
Meuleman Law Group has announced the addition of Kyle Grigsby as an associate attorney. Grigsby primarily practices in real estate, construction and business law.
Prior to becoming an attorney, Grigsby was vice president of business development and human resources at one of the largest and highest-producing real estate teams in the country, according to a press release. He applies his significant experience in business negotiations to advocate strongly and creatively for clients. Beginning early in his legal career, Grigsby has helped clients achieve wins in various litigation and zoning matters.
Zack White promoted to IT Director for Fisher’s Technology
Fisher’s Technology has announced Zack White, former regional manager with Fisher’s, has been promoted to IT director. He replaced Chris Taylor, Fisher’s current CEO, who was filling the position in the interim. As IT Director, White will be leading Fisher’s IT team. His responsibilities include growing Fisher’s IT department, improving processes and procedures for an amazing customer experience, according to a press release, as well as, managing and developing the IT team.
“Zack is a perfect leader for our IT business because of his business background, field sales experience, leadership of new offices in Montana, and oversight of our software division,” Chris Taylor, CEO of Fisher’s Technology, said the release. “Zack is a servant leader that will work hard for the high-horsepower IT team he will be leading.”
For the last few years, White has been responsible for leading and growing Fisher’s new locations in the Bozeman and Billings, Montana areas. Previously, he was a Fisher’s account manager supporting clients in the Nampa and Caldwell areas. He joined the Fisher’s team in June 2010.