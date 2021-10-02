Erin Sorensen promoted at Ethos Design + Build
Erin Sorensen has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering and Construction at Ethos Design + Build | Remodel. She originally joined Ethos as Project Manager a year ago.
Since 2007, Erin has owned and operated several businesses, including a community preschool and a renovation and property management company. Erin is passionate about sustainable and affordable housing, and serves on the NeighborWorks board of directors, among others. Her experience in designing, engineering, and building residential and commercial structures means she has expert knowledge about Idaho’s city and county permitting. Erin also has expertise installing factory-built modular residential and commercial structures. She holds a degree in engineering and has worked in construction for more than 18 years.
Ethos provides construction contracting services in addition to interior design and remodeling through inventive design, custom remodeling, skilled real estate services, and a healthy sense of humor and a strong passion for community sustainability. Ethos employs several designers and is building out its own construction crew. The firm is opening an office in Boise’s West End Neighborhood later this year.
TitleOne welcomes Oscar Jr. Reyes-Sanchez
Oscar Jr. Reyes-Sanchez is now a Trust Services Assistant in TitleOne’s Nampa office. He is majoring in business administration with an emphasis in finance and minoring in communication and natural sciences at the College of Idaho (where he played football). Oscar also has five years of customer service experience.
City of Boise welcomes aboard Kate Nelson
The City of Boise is pleased to announce the addition of Kate Nelson to the Mayor’s Office as the Director of Community Partnerships. In this role, Nelson will plan, implement and administer community-focused initiatives that support strategies for the city’s community outreach programs. She will work to ensure coordination of multiple community outreach initiatives while connecting with a variety of organizations vital to our community including neighborhood associations, faith-based groups, schools, refugee support organizations, area nonprofits and government agencies involved in education, livability, healthcare and social services.
Nelson has a strong background in community building, business development and leadership. She comes to the City of Boise from Jannus, Inc. where she most recently held the position of Economic Opportunity Director. Nelson oversaw a team that created economic mobility for families and communities by implementing agile and holistic direct services through entrepreneurship, credit building, early childhood education and more.
Nelson is also the founder and director of the Starling Project, committed to driving forward gender parity and developing a leadership pipeline for collegiate women who have arrived in the United States as refugees. Participants are paired with mentors in the Treasure Valley who help them build professional networks, hone their skills and create personal and professional growth opportunities.
Since 2019, Nelson has served on the board of commissioners for the Capital City Development Corporation. She’s also a policy advisory member for the Idaho Child Care Program and on the State of Idaho core leadership team for Zero to Three, an organization with a mission to ensure all babies and toddlers have a strong start in life. Nelson is a member of the Boise Foreign Affairs Committee and a board member for the Central Rim Neighborhood Association.
Nelson will start her new role with the City of Boise on October 28, 2021.
New Communications Director joins City of Boise
The City of Boise announced the addition of Justin Corr as the city’s new Communications Director, providing messaging and media support to Mayor Lauren McLean, the Boise City Council and city leadership.
In this role, Corr will oversee external communication across the city while serving as press secretary and spokesperson for the mayor. He will be the principal contact for media inquiries and his work will support the city’s community outreach efforts while providing guidance on major projects and strategic priorities.
Corr has nearly two decades of experience in the communications and journalism fields. Most recently, he worked as a strategic communications specialist at Bilbao & Co. in Boise where he developed communications plans, oversaw media campaigns and advised a variety of clients on their internal and external storytelling.
He honed his writing, content creation and team management skills in local television newsrooms across multiple states prior to his work in public affairs. Corr spent 13 years at KTVB-TV reporting from the statehouse in Boise, anchoring news and sports and hosting a variety of events for non-profits like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He then moved to Springfield, Missouri to serve as the lead morning anchor for KY3/KSPR-TV from 2015 to 2019 before moving back home with his family.
Corr grew up in the Treasure Valley and is a proud Boise State University graduate. He will start his new role with the city on Oct. 6.
New at TitleOne
Ken Cameron has joined TitleOne as a Title Officer in the company’s Boise office. He has 20 years of title experience and is a current board member (and past president) of South Boise Little League.