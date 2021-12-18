Tracy Kasper installed as First Vice President of the NAR
CALDWELL — Idaho Realtors announced that Broker and Realtor Tracy Kasper, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty, was recently installed as the First Vice President of the National Association of Realtors, the largest trade organization in the United States. Kasper is the first Idahoan to hold the title and she will represent more than 1.5 million members who make up all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industry.
“Our industry, as a whole, is much more than a transaction,” said Kasper. “Real estate has not only been a great career, but it is my passion. As the First Vice President of NAR, I look forward to helping lead the way in seizing all opportunities for our clients and consumers, Realtors, private property rights, small business issues and beyond.”
Kasper brings nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, with 2021 marking the 20th anniversary of her company. She recently opened BHHS Silverhawk Realty East Idaho in Idaho Falls.
Kasper was elected to the position in May 2021, which puts her on track to serve as NAR President in 2024. Previously, Kasper served as Vice President of Advocacy for the NAR, after being appointed to the role in 2019.
Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters welcomes Adrienne Tarkenton
Eagle — Weichert, Realtors® — Property Hunters announced the addition of Adrienne Tarkenton to its team of agents. Tarkenton will assist home buyers and sellers in the Treasure Valley area, specializing in Meridian and Nampa.
Tarkenton is a member of the Boise Regional Realtors, Idaho Realtors and National Association of Realtors.
Mother of two teenage boys, Tarkenton has many years of experience working in construction sales and property management. She made the decision to pursue a career in real estate.
“I absolutely love creating connections and helping others,” said Tarkenton. “I want to ease the stress that can come with buying or selling a home and hope to make the entire experience fun and enjoyable for my clients.”
When she’s not serving clients, Tarkenton enjoys spending time with her family and German Shepard, hiking trails and parks in the Treasure Valley area, kayaking, biking, reading and playing board games. She’s the head of the Treasure Valley Scrabble Club, which will hold monthly meetings in 2022.
New CEO at UBR
Dr. James L. Haner, PMP has been named CEO of UBR. He will be based at the corporate headquarters in Nampa.
Haner has 29 years of project management and leadership experience. According to a press release, UBR “helps people … help themselves … to better themselves.”
With offices in the U.S. and U.K., UBR provides business consulting and project management services to Fortune 500 companies in the U.S, Europe, Africa, and China.
UBR has established a corporate web presence for a Boise concrete company, created an organization-wide employee development plan for a Fortune 500 company, and developed the IT infrastructure for a Coeur d’Alene insurance company.
Haner earned an MA degree in Management/Leadership from the Claremont Graduate School where he attended classes taught by Dr. Peter F. Drucker, “the father of modern management.” Dr. Haner completed his Ph.D. work at the University of Idaho.
Matt Ryden joins Collier’s Investment Brokerage Services
Matt brings two years of experience in outreach and prospecting to Colliers investment services. He is experienced in effectively cold calling and creating new qualified opportunities. Prior to working for Colliers, Matt worked for Collibra as a Senior Business Development Representative. There, he exceeded his quota and brought in $3.5+ m in new opportunities through prospecting and targeted cold outreach.
During his time as a student, his entrepreneurial team was selected and featured for the university’s Innovation Month. He was also a member of the University of Idaho’s chapter of Active Minds; which works on suicide prevention and promoting mental health on campus. In his free time Matt enjoys mountain biking, skiing, surfing, skating, fishing and golfing.
He holds a BS in marketing with entrepreneurship emphasis from the University of Idaho.
Boise Metro Chamber announces new board members
BOISE — The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of four new members to the chamber’s board of directors. Todd Gill, president and CEO of United Heritage Insurance; Jessica Hagan, president and general manager of KTVB News; Kelly Olson, president of Western States Equipment Company; and Tom Van Hemelryck, Idaho regional president, WaFd Bank, will each serve a three-year term on the board.
Todd H. Gill joined United Heritage Insurance in 2004 as the Chief Financial Officer, and was promoted in 2018 to Chief Operations Officer. He was appointed as president of United Heritage Financial Group and United Heritage Life Insurance Company in 2020, and became president and CEO in 2021. He is a CPA that started his career in 1992 with Deloitte after graduating from Northwest Nazarene College. He is also a Board member of the company’s subsidiary, Sublimity Insurance.
Jessica Hagan was appointed president and general manager of KTVB in November 2020. She joined KTVB from KING 5 Media Group, which includes TEGNA’s NBC affiliate KING and independent station KONG in Seattle, Washington, where she was on the station’s leadership team as director of sales since 2016. In this role, she oversaw a team of 35 and was responsible for the development and execution of revenue and sales strategy. A native of Washington State, Hagan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and Communication from Washington State University and an MBA from the Albers School at Seattle University.
Kelly Olson is the first woman to be chosen as president for Western States Equipment Company and has served in that role since January 2019. She formerly served as the vice president of finance for Western States since 2016 and joined Western States in 2004 as the finance manager. She advanced to financial services manager in 2008, served as the enterprise resource project manager from 2012 to 2014, and was then promoted to controller later in 2014. Kelly earned a bachelor of science in accounting at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, and has held an active certified public accounting license since 2003.
Tom Van Hemelryck has more than 34 years of experience in banking. He joined WaFd in 2013 and is responsible for all customer-facing business activities at 21 locations in Idaho and Ontario, OR. Those responsibilities include commercial banking, retail banking, and portfolio mortgage lending activities carried out by 110 customer facing employees and 250 back office department staff. The Montana native earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance at Montana State University and attended Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, Washington.
Salyers named manager of Zions Bank’s Meridian Silverstone branch
MERIDIAN — Jessica Salyers has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Meridian Silverstone branch, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.
Salyers brings more than 17 years of banking experience to her role.
Active in the community, Salyers teaches financial education classes at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, volunteers with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and has served as a SCORE mentor to small business owners.
Joey Hale promoted at United Heritage Financial Group
MERIDIAN — United Heritage Insurance has announced Joey Hale has been promoted to senior vice president and chief risk officer for United Heritage Financial Group, leading the organization’s enterprise risk management efforts and project management office. Given her role, Hale is involved in a broad spectrum of activities across the organization and within the business units, from business continuity to system implementations. United Heritage Financial Group, headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, is the parent company for three insurance subsidiaries based in Idaho and Oregon.
Before joining United Heritage in 2019, Hale spent most of her career in the internal audit profession, with experience across several industries that included manufacturing, distribution, and agriculture. Hale ultimately led a global audit function for 12 years at the J.R. Simplot Company prior to joining the organization’s global business transformation initiative, with responsibility for business process integration. Hale received her bachelor of science in finance from the University of Idaho and is a certified internal auditor (CIA).