College of Idaho Board of Trustees welcomes six new members, two new leaders
The College of Idaho Board of Trustees has six new members in leadership roles: Elaine Baylor, Paula Kluksdal ’94, Karly Pippitt ’02, Dennis R. Robertson ’87, Amalka Samarasekera ’13 and Ken Wagers ’84. The new leaders are Jill Twedt ’01 as board chair and Jen Sampson ’97 as vice chair.
U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge and College trustee Candy Dale ’79 led the recruitment effort of the new members with a mindset of increasing inclusion and representation within the board. “The addition of these six individuals reflects tremendous progress with achieving and maintaining diversity among those guiding the college as members of the Board of Trustees,” Dale said. “The personal and professional diversity among our new trustees is multi-dimensional and will enhance the already robust exchange of perspectives that occurs when the trustees participate in strategic and financial planning with the administration, faculty, staff, student body and alumni of the College. Their careers cover the spectrum — finance and real estate law, marketing and business planning, healthcare and medical education, banking, mentorship of student athletes, career mentoring and counseling, and software development and business ownership.”
“They are geographically diverse as well,” Dale continued. “Two are local to Idaho; one to New York; one to Boulder, Colorado; one to Beverly Hills; and one to Salt Lake City. It never ceases to amaze me how willing accomplished individuals such as these are to volunteer their time, talent and wisdom to ensure that the college sustains and exceeds its position as one of the finest liberal arts colleges in the nation.”
- Elaine Baylor/Community and Education Advocate
- Paula Kluksdal ‘94/Partner, Hawley Troxell
- Dr. Karly Pippitt, M.D. ‘02/Director and Associate Professor, University of Utah
- Dennis R. Robertson ‘87/President, Elite Athlete Division, Protocol International
- Amalka Samarasekera ‘13/Strategy & Planning Lead, HP Inc., Print Hardware Systems & Solutions
- Ken Wagers ‘84/Vice President, Kelmar Associates
New Leadership
In addition to announcing new board members, the College has new leadership of the entire board, as Jill Twedt ’01 takes over as board chair, while Jen (Vroman) Sampson ’97 has been named vice chair.
Deneen May promoted to Zions Bank Western Idaho Region President
BOISE — Zions Bank has promoted Deneen May to president of the Western
Idaho Region, responsible for the strategic direction, market share growth and profitability of the bank’s 10 Treasure Valley branches.
May previously served for 12 years as manager of the bank’s Meridian Silverstone branch and brings more than 30 years of banking experience to the position. She graduated from the University of Idaho with dual degrees in marketing and human resource management.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to help lead Zions Bank’s continued growth in Western Idaho,” said May. “Our ability to adapt to the needs of our clients and provide high quality service will help us meet the needs of our growing community.”
Active in the community, May serves on the boards of directors of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and Meridian Food Bank, and is a past president of Meridian Kiwanis. She is a graduate of Leadership Meridian and has been honored as the Meridian Chamber’s Woman of the Year as well as one of the Idaho Business Review’s Women of the Year.
Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters welcomes Curtis Banning
EAGLE — Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters has added Curtis Banning to its team of agents. Banning will assist home buyers and sellers in Canyon County and surrounding areas with their real estate needs.
“We are very excited to welcome Curtis to our team,” said Josh Cormier, owner of Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters. “His customer service experience and passion for helping others will be great assets as he provides exceptional service to each of his clients.”
Banning is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Boise Regional Realtors and Idaho Realtors.
As a Weichert-affiliated agent, he has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide his clients the best possible real estate service.
Banning has experience in multiple customer service and sales positions prior to entering the real estate industry. “I’ve always had a passion for real estate, and I’m very excited to help create memorable experiences for my clients as we find their forever homes,” he said.
TOK Commercial welcomes Adam Bledsoe
BOISE — TOK Commercial added Adam Bledsoe to the firm’s Land brokerage team. Bledsoe brings four years of professional brokerage experience and offers clients property marketing strategies, negotiation skills, and an ability to locate market opportunities based on data-driven analysis.
Prior to joining TOK Commercial, Bledsoe worked at Compass Commercial in Bend, Oregon where he provided commercial real estate sales and leasing representation for clients. At TOK Commercial, Bledsoe will specialize in land acquisitions and dispositions. He offers clients an extensive portfolio of brokerage services which include: competition studies, market competition analysis, site selection, and sales contract negotiations for land developers, owners, and businesses looking to relocate or expand.