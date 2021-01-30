Al-Anbaki joins Zions Bank’s Business Resource Center
Ahmed Al-Anbaki has joined the Zions Bank Business Resource Center as business resource counselor, Zions Bank announced, and is responsible for providing workshops and complimentary one-on-one business consulting for aspiring, new and established small business owners.
Al-Anbaki brings an extensive background in business, marketing, banking and entrepreneurship to the position, the announcement stated. He was a Global Scholar at Boise State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He went on to earn an MBA from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and a master’s degree in international marketing from the University of Valencia.
Al-Anbaki is fluent in Arabic and founded a successful translation services company, according to the announcement, giving him first-hand experience with the challenges and opportunities of starting, growing and managing a small business.
Dr. Beil joins Intermountain Pet Hospital
Dr. Steven Beil has joined Intermountain Pet Hospital as of January. He grew up just outside Chicago, Illinois, according to an announcement, and earned his BS at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin. After completing his undergraduate degree, Beil traveled to Scotland, and in 2015 he completed his veterinary degree at The University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery. Beil then returned home with his soon-to-be wife Mary (also a veterinarian), moving back to her hometown in East Texas.
After spending the last five years working with small animals in a first-opinion practice, Beil and his wife packed their things and headed to Boise in search of new adventures, the announcement stated. Although change can be uncomfortable, Beil enjoys taking on the challenges that life presents, both in the clinic and his personal life. Over the past five years, Beil has found dentistry, internal medicine and surgery to be his areas of interest. He has always strived to achieve the best care and quality of life for all his patients and clients.
Beil and his wife share their home with their cat Stormy and their dog Stu.
West Valley Medical Center welcomes new Chief Operating Officer
Jason Demke has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Demke comes from Johnston-Willis Hospital, a 300-bed campus of Chippenham/Johnston-Willis Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia, according to an announcement, where he was the vice president of operations. Chippenham/Johnston-Willis, with two campuses and nearly 800 total beds, is owned and operated by West Valley’s parent company, HCA Healthcare.
“Jason’s experience in a complex, large market will serve us well here at West Valley,” Betsy Hunsicker, chief executive officer at West Valley Medical Center, said in the announcement. “He has a wealth of experience in coordinating clinical expansions as well as construction projects that lend to the growth of hospitals and enhance patient satisfaction.”
Demke is a graduate of Brigham Young University. After working at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, he completed his masters in Healthcare Administration at the University of Minnesota, the announcement stated. As COO at West Valley, Demke will have responsibility for hospital operations, emergency management and construction projects. He will also be actively involved in growth initiatives. Demke is joined by his wife and three children who are looking forward to all that Idaho has to offer.
“I am thrilled to be joining a seasoned team in a community that embodies caring like family,” Demke said in the announcement. “From the time I arrived, I have seen that our caregivers are personally committed to the mission of West Valley Medical Center to care for and improve human lives. There’s a lot of excitement and energy in the growing Treasure Valley and I look forward to being a part of it.”