Brooke Fleming has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Eagle office. She has six years of customer service experience and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Boise State University.
Loza earns PE license
Bruno Loza, engineer IV — electrical with CSHQA, has earned his Idaho state license to practice electrical engineering, the company announced.
Loza joined the firm in 2016. His experience includes electrical lighting, power design, fault-current analysis, arc-flash analysis and selective coordination, according to the announcement. Loza has worked on a variety of projects including grocery stores, auto dealerships, airfield hangars, offices and medical facilities. Key projects include: Whole Foods Market — Union Station in Denver, Gowen Field Air National Guard Hangars in Boise, Chobani Office Building and Global R&D Center in Twin Falls, and the new Franz Witte Nursery site in Nampa, the announcement stated.
Loza received his Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho in 2016.
Saint Al’s names new labs leader in Idaho, Oregon
Jeff Wood has been named regional director of laboratories for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. He will be responsible for all aspects of laboratory operations across Idaho and Oregon, according to a recent announcement, and will play a key role in the health system’s COVID-19 testing strategy and operations implementation.
Wood comes to Saint Alphonsus after working as area operations manager for the Idaho and Eastern Washington regions for Numotion in Meridian, the announcement stated. He also has more than 20 years’ experience in a variety of roles for Interpath Laboratory in Pendleton, Oregon, leading more than 20 lab managers and 300 employees in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Washington.
A graduate of Brigham Young University with a degree in Medical Technology, Wood was raised in Oregon and moved to the Treasure Valley three years ago.
“Jeff brings a long and successful career in laboratory operations, project management expertise, and demonstrated work experience expanding laboratory services in the Intermountain West region to this role,” Travis Leach, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa, said in the announcement. “He has strong ties to the Idaho-Oregon market and is known for his strong customer service and leadership skills.”