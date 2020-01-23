Three new faces at TitleOne
MERIDIAN — Brookney Brown has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company's Meridian office. She has over 10 years of customer service experience. Brown is also a graduate of Boise State University and attended the Real Estate Academy of Idaho.
MERIDIAN — Michelle Drude has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company's Meridian office. She has over 10 years of customer service experience. Drude has lived in Boise for 20 years and attended Boise State University.
BOISE — Matthew Burke has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company's Boise office. He has over three years of experience in the frozen food industry. Burke is also a graduate of Seattle Pacific University with a degree in History and a minor in business administration.