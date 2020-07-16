Maureen Dickey has joined Zions Bank as a mortgage loan officer, responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending throughout Ada County. Dickey is based at the Meridian Linder and Chinden branch. She has more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience, according to a press release, and is active in the community. Dickey volunteers with Rake Up Boise, Komen Race for the Cure and Casting 4 A Cure.
Bridget Kostial, with D.L. Evans Bank, has been appointed as the new assistant vice president business banking officer for the Eastern Idaho area, as Wendy Parkinson has moved to Boise and will now be serving customers in the Treasure Valley area, according to a press release. Kostial and Parkinson will be helping business clients in their respective areas with their business online banking, merchant services and remote deposit needs.
Kostial comes to D.L. Evans Bank with 12 years of financial experience and earned her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University. She has dedicated her time to various community organizations including Idaho Falls Chamber Leadership and numerous College of Eastern Idaho events, according to the press release. Kostial is excited to become more involved in the Southeast Idaho area and looks forward to future opportunities to get involved with the community. Customers can visit her at the Idaho Falls branch, 888 E. 17th St.
Parkinson has been with D.L. Evans Bank since January of 2009, starting as a financial services representative. Since her start, she held the position of cash management officer before being promoted to assistant vice president business banking officer. Parkinson has a true heart for her community and was previously a board member for The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, volunteer with the Idaho Falls Symphony, and she also participated in Adult Leadership through the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, according to the press release. Parkinson looks forward to getting involved with new local organizations as she becomes more familiar with the area. She invites customers to visit her at the Boise Emerald branch.
Josh McFadyen has joined Colliers International Idaho as a brokerage specialist as part of the Industrial Services Team.
McFadyen arrives with over 22 years of commercial real estate experience. He began his career in commercial real estate during college as an information services researcher for CB Commercial in Bellevue, Washington while attending University of Washington, according to a press release. McFadyen then moved to San Diego, California and began working at Colliers International as a research analyst in 1998. As an industrial broker in the North County San Diego Market, he has specialized in the leasing and sales of industrial and office properties in the Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista submarkets.
McFadyen will use his multifaceted experience to make everyone — on all sides of the deal — feel like partners in the process as he works with brokers, tenants and buyers to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to have Josh join our team here in Boise," Jim Shipman, managing partner, said in the release. "The experience he’s bringing to Idaho is tremendous for our clients. In fact, he is already serving clients with a number of listings here.”
Carlie Stewart has joined Zions Bank as a treasury management officer, providing cash flow management support to business clients in Boise and Meridian. Stewart is based at the bank’s Meridian Silverstone branch. She brings more than 13 years of treasury management and finance experience to the position, according to a press release, and holds a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Ashford University.
Dirk Stanger, with D.L. Evans Bank, has been promoted to vice president branch manager for the Ammon branch, as Ray Parkinson has moved to Boise and will now be the vice president branch manager at the Meridian branch.
Stanger has 13 years of financial experience and has a passion for banking, striving to do everything he can to take care of his customers. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management/Finance from Brigham Young University — Idaho, according to a press release. Stanger is actively involved in his church and enjoys spending time with his family, being outdoors, hiking, camping and golfing in his free time. He invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the Ammon branch, 2634 E. Sunnyside Road.
After many years of service to D.L. Evans Bank, Toni Smith has made the decision to retire from her position as the vice president branch manager of the Meridian branch. She is thrilled that Ray Parkinson will move into the role.
Parkinson has been with D.L. Evans Bank since September of 2007, starting as a commercial loan officer. Just over a year later he was promoted to branch manager of the Idaho Falls branch, prior to being the vice president branch manager at the Ammon branch, the press release states. Parkinson brings over 31 years of experience with him to the Treasure Valley area. He is very involved in his community and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Falls Exchange Club, the East Central Idaho Development Corporation, and Idaho Golf Association, and the Idaho Falls Country Club. Parkinson looks forward to getting involved with new local organizations and is excited to have already joined the SpurWing Country Club since moving to Meridian. Parkinson invites customers to visit him at the Meridian branch, 2560 E. Fairview Ave.