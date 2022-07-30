...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
NAMPA — House of Design LLC, a provider of automated solutions for the building components and offsite construction industries, announced in a press release that Jeff Kappler has been named Chief Executive Officer.
Kappler began his career in the United States Marine Corps, where he served two tours in Iraq, and held positions of Company Commander and Operations Officer. After his service in the Marines, he held numerous leadership positions within Danaher Corporation in manufacturing, sales, marketing and M&A. Jeff helped lead the 2019 IPO of Envista Holdings Corporation, a spin-off of Danaher, where he served as President of Ormco, and Senior Vice President of the newly created public company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Dickinson College and an MBA from the University of Virginia.
“Jeff is the right leader for House of Design,” said Michael Kaczmarek, Managing Director at Thomas H Lee Partners and House of Design Board Member. “He brings a wealth of experience in operations and business acumen to power us forward in our next chapter as we continue to drive technological innovation to serve the basic human need of housing. Jeff’s abilities will guide the team through process refinement and will provide a robust strategy for execution and growth.”
“I am very excited to join the House of Design team,” said Kappler. “We have an incredible opportunity to make a huge impact on the building component industry. Leveraging our software and automated solutions to ensure the safety of workers and to efficiently fulfill housing demand is incredibly rewarding. This is a fantastic company with a bright future; I am thankful for the opportunity to carry such a positive vision forward.”
House of Design was founded by Ryan Okelberry and Shane Dittrich in 2012 and became a THL Partners company in late 2021.