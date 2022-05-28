Jennifer Mohr and Ian Schmidt join ownership team at COLE Architects
BOISE — Cole Architects has announced two additions to its leadership team. The firm has promoted Jennifer Mohr and Ian Schmidt to Partner, joining Matt Huffield, Ian Hoffman, and Tim Grissom in Cole’s ownership group.
Jennifer Mohr has been with Cole Architects in the Boise, Idaho office for four years. In that time, she has excelled in leading projects and working collaboratively with teams across various disciplines. As a Project Architect she has led a large number of local projects, notably the Canyon County Fair Expo Center in Caldwell, currently under construction.
Mohr is a well-rounded and versatile architect; her passion is projects in the Treasure Valley that make an impact on the local community. Jennifer is a problem solver and is consistent in attention to detail. Always aware of the environmental impacts of design, she strives to find the right systems and materials, tailored for each project. Mohr is a masters graduate of the University of Tennessee and a LEED Accredited Professional for Building Design and Construction. She is involved in AIA Idaho serving as Secretary/Treasurer and is a member of the City of Boise Planning & Zoning Commission.
Ian Schmidt leads the COLE Architects team in the Bend, Oregon office. His leadership skills and ability to guide multidisciplinary teams has been a great asset in his time at COLE as he has shown his ability to build shared direction, synthesize complex ideas, and collaborate across diverse situations, stakeholders, and cultures.
Schmidt’s expanded role will include business development and project management. He will continue to be actively involved in firm management and various projects, overseeing design, production, and operations. Ian is a masters graduate from the University of Washington, serves as Director-Elect for AIA Oregon, Bend Section, and sits on various Affordable Housing committees and boards.
As COLE Architects looks to the future with the newly expanded leadership team, the firm continues to focus on providing excellent design services to their clients while creating the best opportunities for professional growth and work satisfaction for their entire team. “Jennifer and Ian’s leadership will help strengthen our firm,” Matt Huffield, Managing Partner stated. “These talented individuals will lead COLE Architects into the future, pushing the boundaries of design and architecture’s impact in the community.”
Brian Hite joins Saltzer Health
According to a Saltzer Health press release, Brian Hite, RN, has joined Saltzer Health as the manager of a new patient transport program based at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian.
Hite works collaboratively with Dr. Rourke Yeakley, medical director of the Saltzer Health urgent care clinics and a former emergency room physician in the valley.
As a Certified Critical Registered Nurse and Certified Flight Registered Nurse, Hite has been hired to develop and manage patient transportation services within Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company. This new service line will provide internal and external patient transportation by ambulance able to provide basic life support, advanced life support, and critical care services.
“Hite and his team will provide excellent specialty care services through the lens of a value-based care model,” said Dr. Yeakley.
Hite has 25 years in Emergency Medical Services and most recently served as the Clinical Educator for Air St. Luke’s within the Treasure Valley. During his tenure with Air St. Luke’s, he served as the Interim Senior Manager of Clinical Practice. As the clinical manager, he was responsible for departmental Quality Assurance through the Ground and Air Medical Quality Transport, specialty accreditation in coordination with the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems and Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Standards, and management of local, state, and federal licensing requirements.
Before moving to Idaho, Hite worked as a Flight Nurse, Preceptor, and Educator for California Shock Trauma Air Rescue (CALSTAR) in the greater Sacramento area.
He also worked as a staff nurse in the shock trauma ICU at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
Currently, Hite is working toward a master’s degree in nursing administration. He earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Capella University and bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Kentucky.
Teresa Jorgensen of Fisher’s Technology is Promoted to Boise Regional Manager
Fisher’s Technology announced in a press release that Teresa Jorgensen has been promoted from National and Government Sales Manager to Boise Regional Manager.
Teresa believes is service leadership and supporting her local community. She is on the Board of Directors for the Garden City Chamber of Commerce and is also an elected Garden City Council Member. Teresa brings years of experience to her work in the community and as a leader and resource to her fellow Fisher’s team members. She is proud to be a part of Fisher’s team who provides the best office tech and support to businesses.
“Teresa has been a long-term employee of Fisher’s who manages our largest National Accounts and Government team. With her knowledge in account management, she will be a great attribute and leader to our Boise Sales Team. We look forward to her new role and growth within our Boise Market” says Eric Strand, Fisher’s Vice President of Business and Development.