Lysi Bishop Real Estate announces new CEO
Lysi Bishop Real Estate states it is pleased to announce Jody Nelson as the new CEO, and a restructuring in leadership roles. In preparation for future growth opportunities for Lysi Bishop Real Estate company, Lysi Bishop, founder, will continue leading the sales team; Scott Bishop will continue with operations in the CVO role, and Nelson will operate in business development and planning as the CEO, according to the announcement. With over 25 years of experience in real estate, Lysi Bishop’s passion for the business and listing homes is unparalleled, the release stated, and she will continue to list homes and coach agent teams in a mentoring role.
Lysi Bishop Real Estate is an industry leader in Idaho real estate and #3 in Keller Williams nationwide. The real estate company states it provides clients with a premier real estate experience, including providing high-level concierge service through every step of the process. More information is at lysibishop.com.
“I am honored to work with an amazing team as we strategically move forward with the company mission and vision at the heart of our growth,” Nelson said in the announcement. “Working with our Lysi Bishop Real Estate team over the past four years has been an amazing experience. I look forward to continuing to guide our team in a strategic and well organized manner as we move forward with growth as a company.”
Pallotti named new St. Luke’s Vice President for Population Health
St. Luke’s Health System has named Rene Pallotti as the new vice president for population health the Meridian, Eagle, Nampa and Fruitland region of the health system.
Pallotti joined St. Luke’s in 2014, serving first as senior director for St. Luke’s Boise and Meridian medical surgical units, according to the announcement. Later that year, she was named St. Luke’s Meridian’s chief nursing officer, a position she held until 2018 when she became Meridian’s chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.
As Meridian COO/CNO, Pallotti successfully led the hospital through a fifth, successful Magnet designation survey, oversaw installation of a biplane and expanded neuro-interventional services in Meridian, guided successful Trauma IV designation and strengthened St. Luke’s shared culture, engaging employees through open communication and support of shared governance, establishing systematic leader rounding and creating a resiliency program focused on psychological and emotional safety to support staff wellbeing, the announcement stated.
“Throughout her seven years with St. Luke’s, Pallotti has earned an enviable reputation as a thoughtful, respectful leader and a listener who keeps patients at the center of every deliberation and decision,” Chris Roth, St. Luke’s president and CEO, said in the announcement. “Her passion for service and her care for people have driven her since her first days as a nurse; deepening her involvement with population health on behalf of the team and the patients we serve was a logical next step for her — and a boon for us.”
Pallotti holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, and masters’ degrees in nursing administration and business administration, health systems administration from Waynesburg University, also in Pennsylvania.
2 join TitleOne in Treasure Valley
Weston Fitzpatrick has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. He has two years of customer service experience and a BA in business administration from the College of Idaho.
Aubrie Leonard has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has over 10 years of customer service experience along with one year of title and escrow experience.