Bolano named to Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women Leaders list
Saint Alphonsus Health System has announced that President and CEO Odette Bolano has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2021’s Top 25 Women Leaders. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the February 15 print issue of Modern Healthcare and at ModernHealthcare.com/topwomenexecs.
These high achievers are leading healthcare systems, developing policy, leading change and guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country, the announcement stated. This award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments. In 2020, Bolano was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the nation’s most influential 50 Clinical Executives, according to the announcement.
“I am humbled to receive this distinguished recognition,” Bolano said in the announcement. “Recognitions like these are a reflection of the dedicated work of our colleagues, physicians, and leaders who have worked tirelessly during one of the most unprecedented times in our history. I am so proud of their commitment to our legacy and mission to be a healing and transforming presence in our communities.”
Bolano has served as president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus, a 610-bed, five-hospital system serving the Idaho/Oregon region, since September 2018, according to the announcement. She has also been recognized this year by the Idaho Business Review as a 2021 Icon honoree. Last year, the IBR also honored Bolano as a CEO of Influence and ranked her Number One in the publication’s Power 25 list of the region’s most influential men and women in healthcare.
“Odette is a powerful leader who works tirelessly to improve and transform health care at Saint Alphonsus and the states of Idaho and Oregon,” Saint Alphonsus Board Chair Dan Puga said in the announcement. “This is a well-deserved honor, and I am fortunate to experience her vision and leadership in action.”
Idaho Democratic Party committee elects new chairman, treasurer, committee members
The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee has announced it has elected new party a new chairman, Fred Cornforth. He was elected at the 27th Annual Frank & Bethine Church Gala March 13.
Brent Robinson of Blaine County was elected as treasurer. Executive Committee members were also elected and include Erik Berg, Janie Davidson, Pete Gertonson, Alan Humphries, Kathy Judson, Jon Ravenholt, Dennis Sutton and Bill Thomas.
Cornforth, an Idaho native, comes to the IDP with nearly 30 years of running a successful nationwide business based in Idaho, according to the announcement. He founded Community Development Inc. (CDI) in 1994 to develop affordable housing in communities across Idaho and to date there are over 40 affordable housing developments built by CDI in Idaho and more than 100 across the United States.
“I am honored that the State Central Committee has decided to put their trust in me as Chair,” Cornforth said in the announcement. “We look forward to showing Idaho voters that Democrats stand for hard working Idahoans. We are the party of the working class of Idaho.”
CWI hires new VP for Human Resources
Ryan Herring has been chosen as the incoming vice president for Human Resources at the College of Western Idaho (CWI).
“We are so fortunate to have Ryan, his expertise in the many intricate nuances of today’s complex world of human resources,” CWI president Bert Glandon said in the announcement. “He leads by example and embodies the CWI spirit in all he does.”
Having been serving as the executive director of Human Resources, Herring is filling the role following Lillian Talley’s retirement in December, the announcement stated. He has has worked at the college since 2014.
Herring has a background in workforce management and development, Title IX and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resource Certification Institute, according to the announcement, and has a Strategic Workforce Planning Certification from the Human Capital Institute. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Human Resources and worked for Simplot, Xerox and The Adecco Group before joining CWI.
“I am thrilled,” Herring said in the announcement. “CWI is such an amazing institution and to have the opportunity to continue our work here in the support of our faculty, staff and students — there is simply nothing better for me!”
Mountain West Bank names Sutton as VP
Mountain West Bank has promoted Nick Sutton, a commercial lender at its Boise Financial Center, to vice president, the bank stated in a recent announcement. Sutton has 15 years of banking experience and joined Mountain West Bank in 2013, serving as an assistant relationship manager before being promoted to a commercial lender, and then assistant vice president.
Sutton grew up in Boise and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Arizona State University. He is currently enrolled in the Pacific Coast Banking Graduate Program at the University of Washington, according to the announcement.
A past board member of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Sutton also is past president of the Risk Management Association’s Idaho Chapter and a current board member, the announcement stated. Sutton also serves on the Risk Management Association’s national Chapter Development Council.
TitleOne welcomes new team member
“Please help us welcome Jillian Barna!” She joins the team as an accounting assistant in the Boise office. Barna has seven years of customer service experience and five years of experience in both leadership and bookkeeping.
Make-A-Wish Idaho announces new board members
Make-A-Wish Idaho, a nonprofit charity that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, has announced the addition of three new board members, joining spring 2021.
This brings the number of board members to 15, the announcement stated. Each board member has prior experience working with nonprofit organizations and will bring their knowhow, expertise and unique sets of professional skills to their new leadership roles at Make-A-Wish Idaho.
“I am so excited to start working with Make-A-Wish Idaho,” new board member Lori Ruiz said in the announcement. “Make-A-Wish’s ability to bring joy and excitement when people need it most is one of the many reasons that I believe so strongly in this organization.”
Ruiz is a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. She has worked in the financial sector since 2013 and played golf for Boise State, where she earned her degree.
An all-conference football player at and graduate of Boise State, new board member Nick Schlekeway is a founder and CEO at Amherst Madison, one of the largest and fastest-growing brokerages in Idaho, according to the announcement. He is also the founder and board president of A Giving Circle, INC, a local nonprofit.
Breanne Simplot, the third new board member, is the director of Customer Service at the J.R. Simplot Company. She earned a degree in business management from the University of Idaho.
“Make-A-Wish Idaho is fortunate to have a talented, engaged group of professionals who serve as members of our Board of Directors,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said in the announcement. “We are thrilled to have Lori, Breanne and Nick join us as ambassadors for our wish kids and families. Their collective contributions of time, talent and treasure will make wishes come true for kids throughout the state of Idaho. We are grateful to have each of them!”