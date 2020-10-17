Tim Carroll has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Eagle office. He has over eight years of project and team management experience. Carroll is also a graduate of Carroll College where he received his bachelor’s in biology.
Courtney Pestka has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has four years of customer service experience. Pestka is also a graduate of Weber State University where she received her bachelor’s in health care administration.
Lance Millington has joined Colliers International Idaho as a brokerage specialist. Based in the firm’s Boise office, he serves clients throughout Idaho. Millington brings over 25 years of sales and marketing experience in technology companies, where he learned to always make the customer the first priority. He has held sales executive, partner management, and leadership roles at companies including HP, Oracle, and Underwriters Laboratories.
“Lance’s track record in sales and personal experience in ownership and leasing of office properties is tremendously beneficial for our Office Brokerage Team,” Jim Shipman, managing partner, said in a press release. “His impressive sales background coupled with his proven ability to understand and form positive relationships with clients has already positioned him well with a number of opportunities in Idaho.”
In 2008, Millington entered the commercial real estate space as partner in a small development company. He has lived in Idaho most of his life, and moved to the Treasure Valley in 1990. Millington has 12 years of experience in managing and leasing the company’s office buildings, always focused on finding the right fit for tenants to achieve their business objectives.
Tim Sievers returns to CSHQA
Tim Sievers has returned to CSHQA as a senior project manager. He has more than 20 years of professional experience and will manage multiple projects from conception to completion. He is currently working on the Fresno Airport Terminal Expansion.
Working for CSHQA from 2000-2017, Sievers provided oversight and management of various commercial and retail projects including criteria and prototype development for Albertsons and Henry’s Marketplace stores.
CBRE recruits market-leading team, adds brokerage service offerings
CBRE has announced that it has hired four new professionals in Boise to effectively establish CBRE’s brokerage presence in the market. The addition expands CBRE’s presence in Boise, where it already has a strong Valuation & Advisory Services team that focuses on commercial property appraisals. The four new brokers all join CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield.
“The addition of Jake, Tim, Matt and Tori affirms CBRE’s commitment to the fast-growing Boise market,” Lloyd Allen, managing director of CBRE’s Boise and Salt Lake City markets, said in a press release. “The power and breadth of the CBRE global platform coupled with their local expertise creates a powerful commercial real estate offering that Boise-based companies and those looking to expand into the market haven’t had access to previously.”
Jake Miller joins CBRE as a first vice president with Industrial & Logistics Services. Previously, Miller served as the industrial sector lead at Cushman & Wakefield Pacific. During his time in this role, Miller worked on a variety of national and regional requirements, helping facilitate some of the largest industrial transactions in the state. He was one of the top producing agents at Cushman & Wakefield Pacific each of that past four years.
Investment Team:Tim Reid joins the firm as a first vice president with CBRE Capital Markets. Previous roles include team leader of the commercial department at Fidelity National Title and owner of Grubb & Ellis Commercial Group, which later became Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. Reid has brokered several of Idaho’s most-notable deals, including the sale of the Washington Group Plaza, which at 556,000 square feet, was Idaho’s largest commercial sale at the time.
Matthew Naumann joins CBRE Capital Markets as a vice president. Naumann represents both buyers and sellers of commercial real estate investment properties in the Boise area and throughout Idaho.
Tori Agee will continue to partner with the team on commercial investment sales. Agee’s past experience includes eight years in brokerage sales for the beverage industry, where she represented some of the largest global beverage suppliers and honed her skills in business development and client relationship building.
Mountain West Bank hires Winner, Lohman
Chantayn Winner has joined Mountain West Bank as an assistant vice president and commercial loan officer at the Boise Financial Center in downtown Boise. Winner has more than 20 years of experience in community banking with the majority of her career focused on full-service business banking needs, including merchant services and treasury management.
In addition, the bank recently hired Tyler Lohman as branch manager at its Cole Office in Boise. He has five years of banking experience at financial institutions in Idaho.