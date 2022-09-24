Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes Retires
Canyon County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes is retiring on Oct. 1.
He has served the as Chief Deputy Coroner for the county for 31 years.
His career began with a span of 20 years in law enforcement as a Reserve Deputy/Officer for Canyon Canyon, Homedale, Parma and Wilder.
He also has been an EMT/FF with the Wilder Rural Fire Protection District for over 30 years and is currently the Wilder Fire Chief, as well as the City of Wilder's Mayor.
He enjoys being involved/serving his community, and has always had a great working relationship with the neighboring LAW-EMS-FIRE Agencies.
The public is invited to to his Retirement Party on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7-4 p.m. at the Canyon County Coroner's Office, 1014 E. Belmont in Caldwell.
United Way welcomes new president, CEO
United Way of Treasure Valley has announced in a press release that Tim Jackson will become the new president and CEO after a nationwide search. He succeeds Nora Carpenter, who has led the organization since 2012 and retired at the end of August. Jackson assumed leadership on Sept.1.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Jackson joins the United Way of Treasure Valley after 10 years with the United Way of Northern Utah. He served as Chief Operating Officer before being selected as President & CEO in 2017. "Members of our community have so much potential, but many lack access to opportunities and support," said Jackson. “I look forward to building on Nora’s legacy and am passionate about United Way’s work and its ability to bring people and organizations together to build healthy, stable, and well-educated communities where individuals, families, and neighborhoods thrive."
Jackson holds a bachelor's degree from Marquette University (2002) in International Affairs and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Utah (2011) and is fluent in Spanish.
Truckstop announces three executives to leadership team
Truckstop announced in a press release the appointment of Julia Laurin as chief product officer and Catherine Saul as senior vice president of strategy and execution. Pete Lunenfeld, who previously served as interim chief product officer, will now take on the role of chief technology officer.
Laurin brings 15 years of B2B, B2C, and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product leadership to Truckstop, where she will oversee product vision, roadmap and strategy efforts. Most recently, she served as chief product officer of a healthcare technology company, where she served on the executive management team and was responsible for the product strategy, R&D, industry partnerships, and capital investments.
Lunenfeld will oversee all facets of technology, including software development, architecture, systems integration, infrastructure, and SaaS product delivery. Lunenfeld has over 30 years of technology experience in the transportation and logistics industry, including as Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of RMIS, the leading provider of transportation compliance software and services that was acquired by Truckstop in 2021.
In the new role of senior vice president of strategy and execution, Saul will oversee strategy and corporate development, strategy execution and business operations for Truckstop. Previously, Saul was manager at a large global consulting firm and vice president, strategy for multiple companies. She also has previous P&L leadership experience where she was accountable for a $750 million spend.
CSHQA welcomes Wendy Ibarra
CSHQA announced in a press release that Wendy Ibarra has joined the firm as a Receptionist/Administrative Assistant. Wendy brings five+ years’ experience as a customer service representative to the team. She provides friendly, efficient customer service and general office support for a variety of tasks. She will continue to learn and grow as she supports the team.