Idaho’s shared effort of reducing wildfire risk, epidemics of forest disease has a new coordinator
More than 6 million acres of Idaho’s forestlands are designated as “high risk” for potential catastrophic wildfire and insect and disease outbreaks, and Ara Andrea is stepping in to help ass the new coordinator for “Shared Stewardship,” which address these issues with federal, state and private land managers, according to a press release.
By strategizing with the working members of Governor Governor Brad Little’s Shared Stewardship Advisory Group, one of Andrea’s top priorities is to collect and convey meaningful accomplishment metrics to show leaders and the general public how Idaho is making improvements in forest management, the release stated. Idaho’s Shared Stewardship Initiative efforts emerged as a result of collaboration between the State of Idaho and the USDA Forest Service in 2018.
For the last four years, Andrea has been Idaho Department of Land’s forestry assistance bureau chief, and for three years prior, was the organization’s technical services bureau chief.
“My primary goal is to implement wildfire risk-reducing treatments through strong partnerships, close collaboration and participatory leadership,” Andrea said in the release. “Building on past collaborative efforts and taking the next step to an ‘all hands, all lands’ approach is how I see our threatened forests becoming more resilient to fire and disease.”
Brooke Bonner joins ICL as grants manager
Brooke Bonner joined Idaho Conservation League September 2020 as its grants manager, the organization announced in a press release, and she will work with the nonprofit’s development team.
Bonner brings more than 20 years of nonprofit experience, ranging from board roles to staff fundraising, marketing and management positions, according to the release. As a Certified Fund Raising Executive, Brooke is committed to upholding the excellence demonstrated by Idaho Conservation League, providing transparency to its donors and expanding grant funding to support the organization’s mission.
“Her time growing up in the Wood River Valley forged a permanent love of Idaho’s mountains, rivers and wide expanses of crisp, clean sky,” the release stated. “A long-time ICL supporter, she is delighted to have the opportunity to support the organization’s mission in a new way.”
Anastasia Cirricione appointed as retail branch manager at D.L. Evans Bank
Anastasia Cirricione has been appointed as the retail branch manager of the Boise Parkcenter branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
Cirricione comes to D.L. Evans Bank with 15 years of experience in the banking industry, according to a press release. Her career spans residential loans, private banking services and consumer lending. In addition, Cirricione is experienced in retail banking leadership and coaching and development.
Cirricione is passionate about providing personalized service to her customers and helping them meet their financial goals, the release stated. She also serves as a member of the Boise Chamber of Commerce and the Boise Young Professionals. In her spare time, Cirricione enjoys capturing the world around her, leveraging her talents in portrait and landscape photography. She is excited to build on the relationships she has in the area and looks forward to being part of the D.L. Evans Bank team.
Connie Parish appointed as operations supervisor at D.L. Evans Bank
Connie Parish has been appointed as operations supervisor for the D.L. Evans Parkcenter branch. She joins D.L. Evans Bank after serving in the banking industry over 20 years, starting out her career as a teller, according to a press release.
Parish applies her leadership experience overseeing day-to-day operations, training employees, and recruiting new hires. Her greatest focus is the success of those around her and one way she shows this support is by being involved with many civic organizations, the release stated, including the Boy Scouts of America and Rotary International. She is excited to build on the relationships she has in the Treasure Valley and looks forward to being part of the D.L. Evans Bank team.
Away from work, Parish is a devoted grandmother and loves spending time spoiling her grandkids. She also loves to do anything outdoors including camping, jet skiing, zip lining, and traveling.
Idaho First Bank announces Lupe Rodriguez as VP mortgage sales manager
Idaho First Bank has announced Lupe Rodriguez as the new vice president mortgage sales manager.
In her role Rodriguez will be responsible for developing and implementing sales strategies to continue the Idaho First Bank’s robust growth, according to a press release. She will also be recruiting, building and nurturing her own team within the department as well as strategically fostering customer engagement and steering the business.
Prior to joining Idaho First Bank, Rodriguez served as a mortgage loan officer at D.L. Evans Bank and has over 30 years of financial experience.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of the growth of the Residential Real Estate Department. I’m looking forward to being a part of a community bank that puts their customers’ needs first,” Rodriguez said in the release.
She serves as a Canyon County Sunrise Rotary Club member and is a member of the Nampa Association of Realtors, the Caldwell Board of Realtors and is a Family Home Homebuyer Education Presenter. Rodriguez is fluent in both English and Spanish and is also a member of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very excited to welcome Lupe Rodriguez to the Idaho First Bank Family,” Greg Lovell, CEO, said in the release. “Her previous financial experience and active involvement in the Idaho community make the perfect combination for her to lead and grow our mortgage department.”
Kristie Wilson joins Bright Bank as VP treasury management consultant
Kristie Wilson has joined Bright Bank as VP treasury management consultant. In this role, Wilson is responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their financial needs, according to a press release.
Wilson has over 20 years in the banking industry, the last 17 years with Chase Bank, with experience in business development, commercial lending and Treasury Management.
“Kristie is a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional,” Mark Houston, president and CEO, said in the release. “Kristie is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho.”
TitleOne adds 2 title assistants in Boise
Josilyn Daggs has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has two years of sales experience and is a Nevada native. Daggs is also a graduate of the University of Idaho where she played collegiate soccer.
Cami Nichols has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has seven years of customer service experience and is bilingual in German and English. Nichols is also a graduate of the University of Idaho.