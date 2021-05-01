Destination Caldwell welcomes event manager to the team
Melissa Sherman is joining Destination Caldwell and Indian Creek Plaza as their event manager, according to a recent announcement. The event manager leads all aspects of events, including planning, staffing, vendors and entertainment.
“I am very excited to welcome Melissa to our team,” Sabrina Minshall, CEO of Destination Caldwell, said in the announcement. “Her understanding and passion for agriculture combined with skills in event management and small business make Melissa a perfect fit. Indian Creek Plaza and downtown Caldwell are booming and our event calendar is packed. It is very important for us to have a top-notch team to help make our vision for Downtown Caldwell a reality. Melissa’s enthusiasm is contagious; she embraces our mission and under her leadership, our events will only grow and improve.”
Sherman brings a strong background in agricultural education, event management, and fundraising, the announcement stated. Within her very diverse career history, Sherman served as the seasonal event coordinator at Lovely Hollow Farm, as well leading Malheur County as the 4-H educator and County Fair organizer. Sherman has received notable awards, including the “Achievement in Service” from the National Association of Extension 4-H agents and the “Diversity/Inclusion” award from Oregon State University Extension Association of 4-H.
Sherman brings in an understanding of running a small business, the announcement stated, as she and her husband, Jason, have previously owned a livestock company. Sherman is also an Idaho Alum after receiving her BS in Agricultural Education from the University of Idaho.
“My family and I have enjoyed visiting Indian Creek Plaza for many years so I am very much looking forward to this next chapter in my life as a part of the team,” Sherman said in the announcement. “I have a strong background in agriculture education, event planning and working with non-profit organizations so what better place to be able to continue that than with Destination Caldwell as the Indian Creek Plaza event manager.”
Huskie returns to lead the ‘pack’ as Emmett High School principal
Former Emmett Middle School Principal Robert Hyde will be Emmett High School’s principal for the 2021-22 school year, the school district recently announced, as the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire.
Hyde, a long-time Emmett resident and 1985 Huskie graduate, has been Eagle High School’s vice principal for the past six years, and returns to the Emmett School District where he served eight years as Emmett Middle School principal and eight years as a teacher and dean of students at Emmett High School.
“I’m just excited,” Hyde said in the announcement. “It’s like coming home … it’s a full circle. It’s been a lifetime dream to return to Emmett High School.”
A nine-member committee interviewed three finalists and Superintendent Craig Woods recommended Hyde for hire. Woods said Hyde was the unanimous choice.
“Being an Emmett native who has worked in both the Emmett and West Ada school districts, Mr. Hyde brings with him a deep knowledge and love for our community and a broad set of skills and experiences gained both here and elsewhere,” Board Chairman Hoss White said in the announcement. “Most importantly, he is passionate about kids.”
Hyde said high school was a great experience for him, learning from the school’s leaders and mentors and he is excited to return and hopefully do the same for future graduates, according to the announcement. Hyde outlined his vision in his application: “Emmett High School requires strong collaboration between students, staff, parents and the community. Creating a vision takes multiple perspectives and input. It is imperative that all teachers believe that each student can and will succeed. A safe and secure learning environment is mandatory for all students. Student relationships with teachers, coaches and counselors should enhance their commitment to education and their future. Programs and initiatives may come and go, but the investment and relationships of the teachers and staff are key to a successful learning environment.”
Hyde has a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University, a master’s and an education leadership specialist’s degree from University of Idaho.
Special Olympics Idaho appoints new president and CEO
Special Olympics Idaho has announced that Kristi Kraft has been named the new president and CEO of the organization, unanimously decided by the Board of Directors. Kraft had been serving as interim CEO since April 6, according to the announcement.
Kraft has over 25 years of experience with the Special Olympics movement. Starting in 1994 as a volunteer, and later, coordinating a local program that served athletes in Idaho and Eastern Oregon from 2000 -2019. In 2019, she took a major role in producing the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a major fundraising event for the organization nationwide, the announcement stated. For the last two years Kraft has served in the role of director of Special Events/Law Enforcement Torch Run Liaison for the Idaho program.
“I am honored,” Kraft said in the announcement. “The athletes we serve deserve this program to be the best it can be.”
Due to COVID-19, the games were either cancelled or greatly restricted in 2020. Many of the fundraising efforts were also put on hold. Under Kraft’s leadership, Special Olympics Idaho plans to host summer games in Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls next month, the Law Enforcement Torch Run, as well as three Galas this Fall, according to the announcement. Kraft will also place a renewed emphasis on programs and development.
“Our mission is to serve the community of individuals with intellectual disabilities and I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead Special Olympics Idaho than Kristi,” president of the board Mark McCorkle said in the announcement. “The timing is perfect and we are blessed to have her.”
State Superintendent Ybarra names new deputy superintendent of operations
Joel Wilson will join the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office as the deputy superintendent of operations beginning July 1. He currently serves as superintendent for the Butte County School District.
The deputy superintendent of operations oversees critical programs within the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Office, the announcement stated, including federal programs, assessment and accountability, content and curriculum, mastery-based education, school choice and Indian education. In this position Wilson will work with schools and districts to support their local operations and programs. He will also work to enhance and sustain relationships among stakeholder groups and organizations.
“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Wilson to my team,” Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said in a recent announcement. “He brings years of knowledge and experience in leadership and teaching to the position. His 14 years of experience as a superintendent make him a great fit for his new role as deputy superintendent of operations.”
Wilson’s career in education began with a position as a paraprofessional, translating in schools for Spanish-speaking families. He went on to spend 10 years as a classroom teacher and then moved into administration, serving as vice principal, principal and superintendent in the Aberdeen and Preston school districts, the announcement stated. In 2015, he became Butte County School District’s superintendent.
He has served as president of the Idaho School Superintendents Association and is currently on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the Idaho School District Council, as well as serving in leadership roles with Rotary International. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and holds advanced degrees from Willamette University, Idaho State University and Northwest Nazarene University.
“I will miss the Butte County staff, school board and community,” Wilson said in the announcement. “They are some of the finest, most compassionate people I have had the privilege of knowing. At the same time, I am excited for this opportunity to work with Superintendent Ybarra’s team as we give each student in Idaho the tools they need to be successful and instill in them courage and hope for a bright future.”
Wilson replaces Tim McMurtrey, who is retiring after nearly 35 years serving Idaho schools and students. McMurtrey has been with Superintendent Ybarra’s office since 2015.
“Tim has been a highly valued member of my team, and I have been privileged to work with him for more than 20 years,” Superintendent Ybarra said in the announcement. “His retirement is well deserved, and I wish him the very best.”
Gov. Little appoints Mark Tschampl to lead Idaho Division of Veterans Services
Governor Brad Little has announced the appointed Mark Tschampl as chief administrator at the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.
“As a veteran himself, I have the utmost confidence Mark will serve and support those who have served our country,” Governor Little said in the announcement. “His career experience in the military and leadership roles in numerous civilian positions will prove to be extremely valuable in his new role.”
Tschampl was a Commander in the U.S. Air Force, Security Forces, serving from 1998 to 2005, according to the announcement. He spent eight years as the director of the Health and Wellness Center on Mountain Home Air Force Base and has been working as a bureau chief within the Family and Community Services Division at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Tschampl received his master’s in Health and Human Performance from Iowa State University.
“It is my greatest honor to be appointed by Governor Little as the chief administrator of the Idaho Division of Veteran Services,” Tschampl said in the announcement. “As a combat veteran and member of a military family, no work is more important to me than serving those who have served our great nation!”
Governor Little appoints new members to Idaho Water Resource Board and Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
Governor Brad Little has announced the appointment of Brian Olmstead and Dean Stevensen to the Idaho Water Resource Board, as well as the appointment of Ray Hinchcliff to the Oil & Gas Conservation Commission.
“I want to thank the appointees for their willingness to step forward to serve the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said in the announcement. “Their individual expertise will make them invaluable assets in their new roles.”
Olmstead is a Twin Falls resident and will retire from the Twin Falls Canal Company later this year after 21 years, the announcement stated. He also served on the Idaho Water Users Board, Snake River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Upper Snake River Basin Advisory Group, Idaho Water Education Foundation, Goundwater/Surface Water Steering Committee, and the Comprehensive Aquifer Management Program Committee.
Stevensen is a Paul resident. He is the current chairman of the Magic Valley Groundwater District and vice resident of the Idaho Groundwater Appropriators, according to the announcement. Previously, Stevensen served as president of the Minidoka County Grain Growers and as a board member of the Idaho Grain Producers.
Hinchcliff is a Driggs resident with 30 years of experience working in the petroleum industry managing and supporting arctic, offshore and land operations and projects, according to the announcement. He is a graduate of Weber State University and University of Wyoming with degrees in accounting a petroleum engineering.
TitleOne hires 3
Chris Keith has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Eagle office. He has six years of escrow experience and 15 years of customer service experience.
Michael Moore has joined TitleOne as an escrow signer in the company’s Eagle office. He has 15 years of customer service and management experience. Moore also has an associate degree in elementary education from University of Phoenix.
Autumn Short has joined TitleOne as an escrow signer in the company’s Meridian office. She has 20 years of customer service experience and 15 years of new construction experience. Short also attended Boise State University.