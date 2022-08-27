SelectHealth Names Amy Stahl as New Idaho Regional Marketing Director
MERIDIAN — SelectHealth is pleased to announce that Amy Stahl has been named the new Idaho Regional Marketing Director. She will start her new role in late August. As the new Idaho Regional Marketing Director, Stahl will be responsible for strategic communications, marketing, media relations, and community engagement for the nonprofit health plan.
Stahl has more than 30 years of experience in journalism, public relations, communications, and marketing in higher education, municipal government, and healthcare throughout southern Idaho.
Most recently, she was the director of marketing and communications at Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company. At Saltzer Health, she managed internal and external communications and marketing during an era of explosive growth, including the opening of the four-story medical campus, outpatient surgery center, gastrointestinal procedure center, medical imaging department, cardiology service line, four urgent care and family medicine clinics, and a 24-hour urgent care clinic.
Previously, she managed community engagement for St. Luke’s Nampa and coordinated internal communications projects for the St. Luke’s Health System.
At SelectHealth, Stahl will focus on developing brand marketing, public relations, and communication strategies to meet the needs of consumers across Idaho. “SelectHealth is adding a proven leader with expertise and knowledge of the Idaho market,” said Ed Castledine, Idaho market president of SelectHealth. “In addition to a strong background in marketing and communications, Stahl is an excellent fit to drive SelectHealth toward an outstanding member experience.”
Stahl earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and art from the University of Montana. She is an award-winning journalist and communicator with deep connections in the community. An active volunteer, she is a member of the United Way of Treasure Valley Health Vision Council and serves on the boards for the Boise Schools Education Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. A member of the Nampa Rotary Club, she serves on the District 5400 Public Image Committee, which covers all southern Idaho.