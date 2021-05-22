Snake River Alliance announces new executive director
The Board of the Snake River Alliance is pleased to announce that it has hired Boisean Leigh Ford as its executive director. The alliance describes itself as having been Idaho’s nuclear watchdog and clean energy champion for more than 40 years, and for a dozen years Ford has been at the heart of the alliance’s work, the Snake River Alliance stated in a recent announcement; Ford is described as having a deep background in nonprofit work, and is passionate about the organization’s mission.
“(Ford’s) journey with the small but fierce organization took her from part time office help to office manager, operations manager and to interim executive director in October 2020,” the Snake River Alliance stated in its announcement.
While serving as interim executive director, Ford continued the work of relationship building and leading the Snake River Alliance forward.
“She knows the Alliance inside and out, and has in-depth knowledge of Idaho’s nuclear history and the current nuclear challenges facing the state,” the announcement stated. “Leigh embraces an energy future that addresses climate change in a clean, cost effective, and equitable manner, leaving future generations free of the nuclear waste burden that weapons and other nuclear activities create.”
TOK Commercial welcomes Erik McNary
TOK Commercia has announced it is pleased to add Erik McNary to the firm’s Industrial brokerage team. McNary brings 16 years of extensive brokerage experience and offers clients exceptional negotiation skills, effective property marketing strategies and a track record of finding and maximizing market opportunities.
Prior to joining TOK Commercial, McNary was a vice president at Voit Real Estate Services in North County San Diego, according to the announcement, where his client list included Shea Properties, Rexford International, Link/Blackstone, LBA, Kilroy Realty Corporation, Wells Fargo, Wachovia and Bank of the West. At TOK Commercial McNary will specialize in Industrial tenant and landlord representation. His services will include the lease analysis, market analysis, contract renewals and lease negotiations for Industrial users, as well as leasing and disposition of properties for owners and developers.
Jayson Ronk joins Blue Cross of Idaho
Blue Cross of Idaho has announced it pleased to Jayson Ronk is joining its public affairs team as vice president.
“Jayson has spent more than two decades in local, state and national government affairs, successfully representing Idaho employers in policy development,” Mike Reynoldson, senior vice president for government affairs and public relations, said in the announcement. “He brings a variety of experience in government relations and politics, along with strong relationships with state officials that will help further our mission to provide quality, affordable health care to Idahoans.”
In his new role, Ronk will oversee state public policy and regulatory efforts, serve as a liaison to state health entities and represent Blue Cross of Idaho on a variety of Idaho business and public interest organizations.
Ronk holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Idaho State University and a Master of Public Administration from Boise State University. He is active in a variety of statewide nonprofits and organizations including the Idaho March of Dimes, the Idaho Technology Association, the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, St. Luke’s Treasure Valley Health Foundation and Buy Idaho, Inc., according to the announcement.
Prior to joining Blue Cross of Idaho, Ronk was the vice president of public affairs for Regence Blue Shield of Idaho. In addition, his professional resume includes state government affairs director for Micron Technology, vice president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and campaign manager for Butch Otter for Governor.
Idaho Smart Growth announces new executive director
The Idaho Smart Growth Board of Directors has announced it is pleased to promote Sarah Taylor to executive director, effective as of May 17. Taylor most recently served as Idaho Smart Growth’s administrator and will succeed Scot Oliver, who retired in October 2020.
Since 2018 Taylor has overseen the organization’s main educational program, the Citizens Planning Academy, which is designed to help residents throughout Idaho become effective advocates on a wide range of planning topics, along with performing many other tasks for Idaho Smart Growth, according to the announcement.
“Sarah Taylor has been instrumental to the organization for many years and we are excited to announce her as the new executive director,” Board Vice President Sarah Martz said in the announcement. “Her ideas for the organization have inspired me and many others on the board and we cannot wait to see what the future holds with her at the helm. We could not be happier with this announcement, it is a great day for the organization. The future is bright.”
Prior to joining Idaho Smart Growth, Taylor managed a conference and event center in a historic 1920s building in downtown Twin Falls, according to the announcement. She also served on the Twin Falls Urban Renewal board during the major redevelopment project for the downtown corridor. Taylor has also served on her neighborhood association board where she championed placemaking and active transportation efforts for her neighborhood. She is a graduate of the College of Southern Idaho and obtained her B.B.A. from Boise State University.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and am excited for the future of the organization,” Taylor said in the announcement. “As our state rapidly adjusts to growth, I look forward to expanding our smart growth training and educational programs to better equip communities for a smart growth future.”
As executive director, Taylor will work closely with statewide partners and staff to ensure the organization can continue to adapt to serve communities, residents and leaders in creating great places to live, the announcement stated. One of her first acts as director will be to coordinate a statewide conference on growth. She will also oversee the Grow Smart Awards event celebration and other programs.
Lori Wolff to lead Division of Human Resources
Governor Brad Little has announced Lori Wolff will take over as administrator of the Division of Human Resources.
“Lori Wolff has a proven track record leading several major projects for operational and technology improvements within state government, and I am confident she will carry over that focus on achieving excellence in government operations into her new role to best serve the people of Idaho and support our state workforce,” Governor Little said in the announcement.
Wolff has worked at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 18 years, serving as deputy director and division administrator, among other positions, according to the announcement. She has played a key role with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to help Idaho recover from the pandemic. Wolff is a lifelong Idahoan who was born and raised in Salmon, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho State University with a master’s degree in public administration.
“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity Governor Little is giving me to support our wonderful state employees and the workforce behind the programs and agencies that serve Idahoans,” Wolff said in the announcement. “I am entering this new role committed to operational excellence for all state agencies, with particular attention on the public we serve. Government functions best when it focuses more on outcomes and less on just our activities.”
Wolff will focus on supporting the Luma Project, which modernizes and improves transparency in the state’s aging business systems, according to the announcement. She will start June 7 and will provide support to state agencies in fully recovering from the impacts of the pandemic and address other issues facing the state workforce.