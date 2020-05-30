Chandra Zenner Ford, a longtime University of Idaho administrator with deep Treasure Valley roots, will become CEO of U of I Boise starting July 1.
Ford will replace Mike Satz, who served as CEO of U of I Boise for the past six years, the university announced in a press release. Satz has taken the university’s voluntary separation incentive offer. His final day at U of I will be June 26. Satz has worked at U of I since 2006 when he joined the College of Law as an associate professor.
Ford, who is already based in Boise and is the senior associate leading strategic initiatives for U of I President Scott Green, will serve both roles. Prior to rejoining her alma mater U of I last year, Ford served as the City of Boise’s philanthropy director.
“I am honored and excited about this opportunity,” Ford said in the release. “I hope my more than 25 years of University of Idaho experience will help build upon and expand the important work our students, faculty and staff bring to Southwest Idaho.”
Katee Dodge has joined TitleOne as a senior escrow officer in the company’s Ten Mile office. She has 17 years of title and escrow experience with expertise in resale residential, new construction, refinance and commercial transactions. Dodge is also a graduate of Idaho State University and an Idaho native.
Andi Exon has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Ten Mile office. She has eight years of title and escrow experience and nine years of customer service experience. Exon attended College of Southern Idaho and is an Idaho native.
Ellen Makinster has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Ten Mile office. She has 11 years of escrow experience and 25 years of customer service experience. Makinster is also an Idaho native.