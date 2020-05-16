Jim Evans has been promoted to Executive Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer with D.L. Evans Bank. Evans is a fifth generation banker, as he is a great, great grandson of the D. L. Evans Bank founder, David Lloyd (D. L.) Evans. He joined the Bank in 1993, working part-time while attending high school, according to a press release. In 2001 he became a full-time employee serving in various roles. In 2006, he was promoted to Branch Manager of the Twin Falls Financial Center. Under his leadership, the branch grew to $140 million in loans outstanding and over $140 million in deposit relationships. Evans has spent his entire banking career in the Magic Valley where he is active in his community. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board for Business Plus and is a Board Member for the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation, Project Mutual Telephone Foundation, and the Idaho Bankers Association. In his spare time he enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Monica Swan has been promoted to the position of Vice President Mortgage Operations Manager with D.L. Evans Bank. Swan has over 30 years of banking experience and mortgage lending, according to a press release. She is active in her community by participating in the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure and volunteering with the Idaho Food Bank. In her free time she loves traveling, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Swan is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank.
Saltzer Home Health is welcoming physical therapist Corey DuPont and registered nurse Julie Heida, who is director of business development.
Corey DuPont is a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist and a certified therapeutic pain specialist. He earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Eastern Washington. DuPont has practiced physical therapy since 2008 in both outpatient and home health where he has gained a wealth of experience and a unique skill set for treating people of all ages and conditions. He worked as a staff physical therapist at Saint Alphonsus Home Health in Boise and Therapeutic Associates in Boise.
Julie Heida earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Dordt College in Iowa and an associate’s degree in nursing from St. Luke’s College in Iowa. Previously, Heida was a managing member and clinical director of Healthy Living at Home Home Health. In this role, she helped the organization earn national certification, recruited and trained staff, and built strategic relationships in the community. At Healthy Living at Home Heida rolled out innovative programs in wound care and vestibular rehabilitation, including a partnership with Surgical Wound Care Associates and United Wound Healing. Heida previously worked as a registered nurse on the medical and surgical units at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Meridian.