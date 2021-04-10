Boise Metro Chamber names Hall of Fame inductee, Government Advocate of the Year
The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced Bert Glandon, president of College of Western Idaho, will be the 2021 recipient of the Chamber’s Hall of Fame Award, and former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb will be honored as Government Advocate of the Year.
Glandon was selected for the award for his sustained, positive contributions to the betterment of the Chamber and support for its mission to advocate for a vibrant economy and outstanding quality of life, the announcement stated.
The college president joined College of Western Idaho in July of 2009 as a seasoned community college president. As CWI’s president, Glandon steered Idaho’s newest community college through unprecedented growth, the announcement stated. Under his leadership, the college focused on meeting the demand for affordable education and becoming an economic resource for the area’s business and industry. Actively engaged in the community, Glandon has a position on a number of boards including Saint Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke’s Nampa community board, Boise Rotary, Idaho Technology Council, Boise Valley Economic Council, and by appointment of the governor, is a member of the Idaho Workforce Development Council and co-chair of the Educational Attainment Taskforce.
“President Glandon is a national icon in higher education, and College of Western Idaho became a national success story under Bert’s leadership,” Bill Connors, president and CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber, said in the announcement. “The Boise Metro Chamber was a vocal champion for the creation of CWI, and Bert and his team delivered for the entire valley with amazing results. His passion for student success, career and technical education, and his service to the valley’s growing business needs, certainly makes Dr. Glandon a worthy inductee to our hall of fame, our Chamber’s highest individual honor.”
In addition to honoring the CWI president Boise Metro Chamber recognized Bruce Newcomb as this year’s Government Advocate of the Year. Newcomb, a native Idahoan and rancher from Declo, served 20 years in the Idaho legislature. He was the Speaker of the Idaho State House of Representatives (1998-2006), Majority Leader (1992-1998), on the House Resource Committee (1989-1998), and caucus chairman (1989-1991), according to the announcement. His eight years as speaker of the house make him the longest serving speaker in the history of Idaho and he has been inducted to the Idaho Hall of Fame.
In 2017, Boise State University awarded Newcomb with the School of Public Service Commitment to Idaho Award. Two years later, Make-A-Wish Idaho named him Board Member of the Year. He currently has led the Boise Metro Chamber policy committee for the past several years, according to the announcement.
“It has been an honor to have Speaker Newcomb as chair of the Chamber’s policy committee for the past several years,” Connors said in the announcement. “His voice has always been one of reason, civility, and common sense. His leadership and experience have helped to make our Chamber into one of the most influential business organizations in Idaho. This year more than ever we have needed Speaker Newcomb’s cool head and intelligent statesmanship. Bruce is an example of what political leadership and advocacy ought to look like. He is an Idaho treasure.”
Idaho Conservation League welcomes new hires
Aly Bean has joined ICL as its climate campaign coordinator. In this role, she develops, implements and leads ICL’s efforts on combating climate change, according to an announcement from ICL. Bean holds a Ph.D. in geography and her research focused on strategies for managing water rights for agriculture in the face of climate change in the western U.S. She most recently worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and collaborated with the University of Idaho.
Bean’s professional experience also includes research for NASA on climate change impacts and adaptation strategies, as well as managing and coordinating volunteers and members for the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. She also served as environmental board chairwoman for the State of Idaho League of Women Voters and volunteered with AmeriCorps, the announcement stated.
Becca Rodack is the newest member of ICL’s external relations team and fills the role of ICL’s North Idaho community engagement assistant. Prior to joining ICL, Rodack worked in communications and outreach with the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, and managed volunteers at the Corpus Christi House, both in Boise, according to the announcement. Rodack was selected as one of three principals in a PBS documentary, “One Step Closer,” which she helped produce for Roadtrip Nation.
Governor Little appoints at-large Member to Idaho Travel Council
Governor Brad Little has announced he has appointed Earl Sullivan to the Idaho Travel Council. Sullivan will serve as the at-large representative for a three-year term.
Sullivan is the head wine maker and owner for Telaya Wine Co. and owner of E2S Consulting, according to the announcement. Since opening Telaya Wine Co. in 2011, his family-owned winery has garnered multiple awards including Winery of the Year and top red wine in Idaho two of the last three years in the Idaho Wine Competition, the announcement stated. With a focus on hospitality, the winery is a destination for both locals and visitors.
In addition to his responsibilities at Telaya and E2S, Sullivan is the chairman of the Idaho Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission and serves on the Board of Directors for the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau, Garden City Visitors Bureau, and several private companies, according to the announcement.
“We are excited to have Mr. Sullivan as the newest member of the Idaho Travel Council,” Tom Kealey, Idaho Commerce director, said in the announcement. “I have known Earl for many years. He is a successful entrepreneur with broad marketing knowledge and experience and a passion for quality. He loves his family and enjoys traveling. These attributes would be welcome on any council and we are fortunate to have him join the ITC.”
The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight governor-appointed members. A full list of council members is at commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/idaho-travel-council.
United Way of Treasure Valley welcomes new board chairwoman, board member
United Way of Treasure Valley is announcing the addition of Lorrie Asker, regional president at First Interstate Bank (Idaho & Eastern Washington) to its Board of Directors.
Asker is a value-driven banking executive with a solid track record of being a change agent and a transformational leader, the announcement stated. With three decades of experience in the financial industry with an emphasis in commercial banking, Asker brings a great deal of insight and expertise to the Board.
Ericka Rupp, Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is assuming the role of United Way of Treasure Valley board chairwoman.
“In addition, a heartfelt thank you to the board members who’ve dutifully served the organization for so many years: Hart Gilchrist, Vice President of Safety, Process Improvement & Operations Systems at MDU Utilities Group; Gary Smith, Regence BlueShield of Idaho Retiree and former Board Chairman and Diana Lachiondo, former Ada County Commissioner,” United Way of Treasure Valley stated in the announcement. “Your service to the United Way of Treasure Valley has been truly invaluable.”