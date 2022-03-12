CSHQA welcomes Robert Martinez
BOISE, March 9, 2022 — CSHQA is excited to announce that Robert Martinez, PE, LEED AP has joined the firm as a Lead Senior Mechanical Engineer. Robert brings almost 30 years of professional experience to the firm including a strong background in business development and desire to mentor and share his experience with others. He is responsible for mechanical/HVAC systems design and conceptualization including building automation and control systems design and sequences of operation.
Key projects in California prior to joining CSHQA include the Alexandria Real Estate Headquarters, Pasadena; Gilead Sciences, La Verne; Wilshire Grand Center and the Baxter Bioscience Building 8 (Takeda), both in Los Angeles and the Kaiser Data Center, Corona. He is currently working on various commercial and retail projects.
Robert is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the states of Idaho and California and a LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP). He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Certificate/MBA in Accounting for Managers from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He earned his Certificate in HVAC Systems — Basic System Design from Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York.
New face at TitleOne
Hunter Thompson has joined TitleOne as a Marketing Coordinator in the company’s Boise office! She has over five years of experience in marketing, graphic design, and client relations. Thompson graduated from Boise State University with a degree in marketing.
Amherst Madison hires a Relocation Director
BOISE — Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors announced a new hire, Pamela Darby, as Amherst Madison’s Relocation Director.
Darby brings an extensive background encompassing all segments of relocation to Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors, which is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.
Darby is experienced and knowledgeable in counseling transferees through all aspects of their move. Utilizing an established network of top producing agents nationwide, she is able to effectively and efficiently assist client companies and their transferees with their real estate needs while providing the best possible service in both the origin and destination cities.
Darby’s comprehensive relocation career has included numerous opportunities to work personally with individual transferees and their families. Since 1990, Darby’s prime objective has been to offer quality service and to ensure that her customer’s and client’s relocation has been successful, timely, and seamless.
Darby is a member of Worldwide Employee Relocation Counsel, where she earned the prestigious CRP (Certified Relocation Professional) and GMS (Global Mobility Specialist) designations. She is also a member of the Relocation Directors Council where she earned her SGDS (Senior Global Destination Services) and serves on their board of directors. She also is a proud member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, where she earned her RCC (RELO Certified Coordinator), WRS (World Referral Specialist), and her GRP (Global Referral Professional) designations. Pamela has been an active mentor for LeadingRE for many years.
Darby is committed to utilizing her knowledge and background to offer only top-quality service combined with a sincere, caring attitude that includes individualized attention to all companies and their transferees.
Eberle Berlin announces new shareholder, corporate lawyer
BOISE — Eberle Berlin announced that David Arkoosh has recently joined the firm as a shareholder, along with his team. Arkoosh is a fifth-generation Idahoan and a second-generation Idaho lawyer with a background in accounting and corporate finance. He will continue to focus his business law practice in the areas of business finance and corporate transactions, augmenting Eberle Berlin’s long-standing business law practice group.
Along with Arkoosh, Eberle Berlin welcomed Dennis Radocha, who will be of counsel with the firm. Radocha has more than 30 years’ experience as a corporate lawyer, advising clients on business formation, governance, real estate transactions, business transactions, and regulatory compliance law.
Remarking on the new addition, Eberle Berlin shareholder Eric Taylor said, “As a legacy top-tier business firm in Idaho, we look forward to being able to offer Eberle Berlin’s clients the expertise that comes with David and his team, especially in the areas of business finance and corporate transactions.”
Arkoosh is happy to be on board. “I am excited to join a firm with such a long history of excellent legal work in Idaho,” said Arkoosh. “I know the clients we serve will benefit from such a robust, experienced team.”