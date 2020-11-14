Mountain West Bank promotes Ashcraft, Rivera
Mountain West Bank has announced the promotion of Amy Ashcraft to assistant vice president and branch manager at its Nampa 12th Avenue office. A 26-year veteran of the banking industry, Ashcraft joined Mountain West Bank in 2005 as the Nampa 12th Avenue, branch manager, according to a press release, and most recently served as a senior consumer loan underwriter at the Eagle office.
A native Idahoan, Ashcraft supports local youth organizations and volunteers for the Nampa School District and Mountain West Bank philanthropic efforts.
Mountain West Bank also recently promoted Rocio Rivera to branch manager at its State Street office in Boise. Rivera has 13 years of banking experience and joined Mountain West Bank in 2012 as a customer service representative before being quickly promoted to personal banker. Prior to her most recent promotion, Rivera served as the Eagle office’s customer service manager.
Rivera is also active in the community, the release stated. She served on the Eagle Chamber of Commerce ambassador committee for three years and as chair for two years. She also has been actively involved as a mentor for Junior Achievement. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Rivera is a member of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Samantha Bianchi joins TitleOne
Samantha Bianchi has joined TitleOne as a business strategist in the company’s Boise office. She has 12 years of customer service experience, three years of title experience as a sales representative and four years of real estate experience as a realtor. Bianchi also graduated from Cal State University Northridge with a degree in Business Management.