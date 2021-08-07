We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
New pastor at Cathedral of the Rockies — Amity Campus
Pastor Ben Cremer has been serving in ministry since 2008. In that time, he has served the church as a youth pastor, young adult pastor, and senior pastor. He earned a bachelors in Christian Ministries from Northwest Nazarene University, a master’s in Spiritual Formation from NNU, and a master of arts in Theological Studies from Nazarene Theological Seminary. He has also served as an adjunct professor of theology at NNU.
During his ministry he has traveled extensively to serve pastors in other parts of the world who are seeking theological education, but who can’t afford it or access it. He’s served in such places as the Congo and Rwanda of Africa and most recently in Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia to train pastors both in Christian Ethics and Biblical Interpretation.
He married Rebecca, the love of his life, in February of 2020. They live in Boise with their dog Ripley, and five ornery chickens. He has been serving at Cathedral of the Rockies — Amity Campus since the beginning of July and is looking forward to all the future might bring. Please stop in sometime and say hi. He and the Amity Campus family would love to connect with you.