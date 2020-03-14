Idaho Mining Association appoints new board of directors
The Idaho Mining Association has named its new board of directors.
The newly appointed officers of the IMA Board include:
- President — Luke Russell of Hecla Mining Company, Coeur d’Alene
- First Vice President — Mark Kirby of Itafos Conda, Soda Springs
- Second Vice President — Randy Vranes of Bayer, Soda Springs
- Immediate Past President — Alan Prouty of Simplot, Boise (project in Smokey Canyon)
- Executive Director/Treasurer — Ben Davenport, Boise
“We have the best and brightest ready to address challenges and uphold the interests of the hard-working people in Idaho’s mining and mineral production industry,” Davenport said in a press release.
The Idaho Mining Association also recognized three individuals for its dedication to the industry with the 2020 ‘Friend of Mining’ Award:
- Sen. Jim Guthrie, McCammon Dist. 28
- Rep. Dorothy Moon, Stanley Dist. 8
- Rep. Jim Addis, Coeur d’Alene Dist. 4
Since its founding in 1903, the Idaho Mining Association has led the effort in supporting the interests of the Gem State’s mining and mineral production industry.
“The IMA is grateful for the continuous support that these three lawmakers have for mining in Idaho,” Davenport said in the release.
New state forester announced
The Idaho Department of Lands has designated Craig Foss, division administrator of forestry and fire, as the new state forester. Foss will add this responsibility to his current duties. Working from the Coeur d’Alene office, Foss oversees the Forestry and Fire Management Division and works with federal partners on forest restoration efforts.
The state forester is the leading advocate for the management of state and private forests and strives to protect not only the trees, but also the landscape and watersheds.
“The Idaho Department of Lands manages a million acres of endowment trust forest land, and our primary objective in managing that forest land is for the long-term benefit to the beneficiaries, which in large part are Idaho public schools,” Foss said in a press release. “We also manage those forests in a way that is sustainable and renewable over the long-term, by adhering to the Idaho Forest Practices Act. Our goal is healthy resilient forests that are better able to withstand threats from insects, disease and wildfire.”
Natalie Miller returns to CSHQA
CSHQA is excited to announce that Natalie Miller, ASID, NCIDQ, has returned to the firm as an Interior Designer III.
Miller worked for the firm from 1991-2003. Notable projects during this period include the Idaho State Capitol Master Plan/Renovation, Blue Cross of Idaho Corporate Headquarters, and Boise Airport Terminal Expansion/Concourse B Extension.
Medical design has become a specialty of Miller’s; she finds designing spaces that promote healing and wellness important and truly rewarding. Miller’s impressive resume includes projects in the Mountain Region focusing on medical office buildings, memory care, emergency and surgery facilities, long-term care, laboratories, and mother/baby units.
Miller brings more than 29 years of professional interior design experience to the firm. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design with distinction from Iowa State University in 1991.