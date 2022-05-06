BOISE — CSHQA announce dthat Eric Peterson, LEED AP has joined the firm as an Architect I. Eric brings 20+ years’ experience as an Architect and 14 years construction management experience to the firm. He has worked on numerous office, retail, residential, restaurant, medical, government and industrial projects.
Key projects prior to joining CSHQA include the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial and Bowen Crossing residential subdivision both in Boise, Idaho, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Office Building and Hatchery House in Great Falls, Montana and various Spirit Airline Manufacturing projects in Wichita, Kansas.
Eric is a Licensed Professional Architect in the state of Idaho and a LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP). He earned both his Bachelor and Master of Architecture from Montana State University, a Certificate in Business from Eastern Washington University and most recently a Certificate in Autodesk Revit from Revit Udemy.
Two new at TitleOne
TitleOne welcomes two new team members in the Treasure Valley, Melanie Cormier and Andrea Friesen.
Cormier will be an Area Sales Executive in the Meridian office. She has four years of experience in real estate and graduated from California State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geology. Welcome to the team, Melanie!
Friesen will be the Escrow Shipper in the Nampa office. She has 18 years of experience in customer service, banking, billing, and work in the medical industry. She graduated from NNU with a degree in general education. Welcome to the team, Andrea!