Boise Nice Project a dds director to Board of Directors
The Boise Nice Project Inc. “has made a tremendous leap forward” by electing Shawn Shepherd Davis as the newest member of its Board of Directors.
Shawn Shepherd Davis currently serves as the national director of development for ReFED, the announcement stated, a nonprofit organization working to end food waste by advancing data-driven solutions at all stages of the food system — from the farm to the fork.
Shepherd Davis has a more than 30-year career leading nonprofit and educational organizations, and advancement offices in institutional settings, according to the announcement. Before she joined ReFED she was the national director of strategic engagement for the American Farmland Trust.
Shepherd Davis, a farm girl from Indiana, is equally passionate about her adopted home of Idaho and Boise. She married into the large Davis family here and shares in the proud history of the founding of Boise with the lineage of her husband’s great grandmother, Julia Davis.
Boise Regional Realtors announces new hires, promotions
Boise Regional Realtors has announced Emily Archer recently joined Boise Regional Realtors as the director of education, overseeing the planning and execution of all association educational offerings.
For the past 14 years, Archer worked for The Institute for Professionals in Taxation, gaining experience and skills at every level of the organization, along with a deep understanding of the organizational nature of membership associations, the announcement stated. As a certification officer, she was responsible for the overall direction and management of four distinct professional designation programs, which duties included operational and logistical administration of the programs, strategic and marketing initiatives, budget forecasting and management and staff and volunteer management. Archer holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from Kennesaw State University and a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Management from Georgia State University.
Boise Regional Realtors has also announced its new director of communications: Pete Clark.
Clark joins the association after eight years of experience in communications and marketing in collegiate athletics, the announcement stated. His most recent role was as the director of marketing for Boise State University Athletics, where he led the continuous effort to improve the brand and overall reach of the organization through various paid and organic media, managing communications with various stakeholders, coordinating outreach events to communicate with fans, and developing and implementing marketing and communications plans with clear goals to create revenue opportunities. Clark earned his Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Whitman College and a Master of Athletic Leadership from Boise State University.
“We considered a number of highly qualified candidates for these positions, but Emily and Pete’s skills, relevant experience, and professionalism made them stand out,” Breanna Vanstrom, CEO for Boise Regional Realtors, said in the announcement. “We’re excited for the fresh perspectives that they bring to our team and how their contributions will benefit of our members.”
In addition to the new hires, Boise Regional Realtors also promoted two existing employees.
At the beginning of 2021, Marind Amano was promoted to Boise Regional Realtors’s director of events, overseeing all association events and sponsorships, as well as acting as staff liaison for the association’s charitable efforts through the Realtors Community Foundation. Since joining Boise Regional Realtors in early 2019, Amano’s expertise has helped launch new programming, increase sponsorship opportunities, and drive attendance, the announcement.
“Even with the challenges of meeting in person during the pandemic, Marind has helped us modify our event offerings to virtual and hybrid formats in order to continue meeting member needs,” Vanstrom said in the announcement.
Angela Gibson was promoted to director of operations, helping oversee day-to-day activities of the association, including membership management, financial management, project management and reporting, building operations, and general administration, according to the announcement. Since she started with Boise Regional Realtors in 2013, Gibson’s organizational, database administration, and member relations skills have proved invaluable to the association.
“As our organization has grown, so has our need for operations oversight, and Angela’s depth of knowledge and long-term experience with Boise Regional Realtors made her the perfect fit,” Vanstrom said in the announcement.
Felipe Hardy and Tina Kodanko join The Buckner Company
Buckner has happily announced Felipe Hardy and Tina Kodanko have joined the company as client advisors in Buckner’s Boise office. Hardy will be joining the Buckner Company as SVP of employee benefits/client advisor, and Kodanko will be joining as a senior account manager. They will be helping employer groups to build and execute a sustainable benefit strategy that meets their current and future goals and objectives, the announcement stated.
Hardy and Kodanko each bring over 25 years of experience in the industry and have been partners for three years. They specialize in a deep knowledge of products, processes and funding arrangements for small, medium and large group healthcare.
“We are very pleased to have Felipe and Tina join our Boise team as we bring our Buckner capabilities to the Boise Marketplace,” Buckner CEO Terry Buckner said in the announcement. “These two individuals are seasoned professionals who understand the changing complexities of the employee benefit world and will be a great resource to our clients.”
CSHQA welcomes Lauren Mamola
CSHQA has happily announced that Lauren Mamola has joined the firm as a proposal coordinator.
She is responsible for responding to requests for proposal and other marketing efforts at CSHQA, the announcement stated. Mamola brings five years of experience in proposal and technical writing, communications development and social media optimization to the firm. Before joining CSHQA she worked on a variety of engineering projects throughout Oregon. She earned her Bachelor of Science, Public Relations from the University of Idaho, Moscow in 2013.
Gov. Little appoints Colleen Zahn to Idaho Supreme Court
Governor Brad Little has announced the appointment of Boise lawyer Colleen Zahn to the Idaho Supreme Court, replacing Justice Roger Burdick, who is retiring June 30.
“Colleen Zahn is an experienced and talented lawyer with a broad range of knowledge on complex legal issues. She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho’s highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies. I am confident she has the experience and aptitude to handle complex matters before the Idaho Supreme Court,” Governor Little said in the announcement.
Zahn’s significant civil litigation experience includes working in the private sector for trial and litigation firms for 10 years, the announcement stated. As a deputy attorney general, she handled civil matters for the Department of Correction and the Civil Litigation Division and has represented numerous state entities. Zahn was the lead deputy attorney general in charge of the Civil Litigation Division before taking over her current role as Chief of the Criminal Law Division for the Attorney General’s Office. She graduated from the University of Idaho law school with high honors.
“I want to thank the Governor for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. Today is the realization of a lifelong dream, which I could not have achieved without the support of my family and loved ones. Throughout my career I have worked to uphold the rule of law to achieve a fair and just result. I will bring these same ideals to my work on the Court. I am proud to continue my service to the State of Idaho,” Zahn said in the announcement.
Zahn will serve out the remainder of Justice Burdick’s unexpired term, which ends in January 2023.
“For 40 years, my friend Justice Roger Burdick has served this state admirably on the bench,” Little stated in the announcement. “Having served as a magistrate, district judge, Supreme Court justice and Chief Justice, his legacy will be both of a caring jurist who faithfully interpreted the law, and as a leader in modernizing Idaho’s judicial system. I wish him many blessings and happiness in his retirement.”