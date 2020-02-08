Alicia Albright promoted to Western Idaho mortgage loan offer at D.L. Evans Bank
D.L. Evans Bank president and CEO John V. Evans Jr. is pleased to announce Alicia Albright has been promoted to the position of mortgage loan officer for the Western Idaho area.
Albright has over 16 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2014, previously holding the positions of branch specialist, mortgage loan assistant and secondary marketing and loan assistant. She is active in her community and is the director of the Nampa Babe Ruth Softball League. In her free time Albright loves spending time with her husband and daughter going on vacations, attending sporting events and being outdoors.
Albright is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank. She can be reached in the office at 208-442-1011 or on her cell phone at 208-989-5723.
Sharon Arneson named Director of Operations for Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
Sharon Arneson will oversee practice managers for Cardiology and Cardiac services, as well as Pulmonary and Sleep services. Her responsibilities include oversight of daily operational workflow, development of relationships with internal and external customers, financial management and strategic planning.
“Sharon is highly skilled and uniquely qualified for this position,” David Kirk, vice president of Operations for the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said in a press release. “She brings over 20 years of professional healthcare experience in ambulatory care operations, case management, disease management, quality, health coaching and utilization management for fully insured commercial, self-funded, Federal Employee Program, Medicaid and Medicare lines of business.”
Prior to joining Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, Arneson served as a senior practice director for Northwest Permanente in Portland. Prior to her role with Northwest Permanente, she worked for nearly 17 years at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, including her role as director of care management.
Arneson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. She has received numerous leadership awards, including the Northwest Permanente Sydney Award, which recognizes administration leaders for excellence in the CEO principles of the organization for collegiality, engagement and ownership.
Idaho Conservation League adds salmon and steelhead fellow Mitch Cutter
The Idaho Conservation League is pleased to welcome Mitch Cutter to its Boise office. Cutter will work on the nonprofit’s campaign for salmon and steelhead recovery.
Cutter’s position is funded by an anonymous donor. He has a background in hydropower projects with a special focus on northwest utilities and federal agencies, including the Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Cutter is a graduate of Whitman College. He also worked as a fellow at the Blue Mountain Land Trust in Walla Walla, Washington.
Claire Sponseller joins University of Idaho Boise as Extension STEM Regional Educator
Claire Sponseller joined University of Idaho Boise as the extension 4-H Youth Development STEM regional educator. This position was created with funding from the Idaho Legislature.
An alumna and former university extension Ada County 4-H member, Sponseller comes from Oregon State University Extension Service, where she worked as an Extension 4-H educator for 14 years leading programming on the local, county and statewide level.
As part of her work for Idaho 4-H, Sponseller will co-lead an advisory board/STEM working group to develop a STEM action plan for Idaho 4-H. This will include an inventory of existing programs and the interests, needs and issues pertaining to Idaho 4-H STEM programming.
Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. promotes Ben Thomas to senior vice president and area manager
Ben Thomas has been named senior vice president and area manager for Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.’s operations in the Boise valley. Thomas is a Boise native and holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Idaho, graduating in 2006.
Thomas has 13 years of title and escrow experience, spending the last six years as the company’s assistant vice president and Ada County residential sales manager. In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for leading a team of professionals in Ada, Canyon, Elmore and Gem counties.