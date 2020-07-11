Denise DuBois has joined Bright Bank in Boise as a senior credit analyst for the bank’s new commercial banking presence in the Treasure Valley. In this role, DuBois is responsible for providing support and analysis of clients’ financial needs.
DuBois come to Bright Bank from Wells Fargo with over 27 years in the banking industry as a credit underwriter, assistant relationship manager, credit analyst and most recently as a commercial underwriter supporting relationship managers in the Western U.S.
A graduate of Boise State University, DuBois holds an MBA and BBA in Business Administration & Marketing.
“Denise is a highly skilled and experienced credit professional, and the right person to help support our team and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho,” Mark Houston, president & CEO of Bright Bank, said in a press release. “She has both strong analysis and credit underwriting skills.”
Michael Evans has been promoted to the position of commercial loan officer with D.L. Evans Bank at the Boise Vista branch.
Evans has held various positions within the bank over the years and he has excelled in meeting the financial needs of his customers, according to a press release. Michael Evans is a fifth generation banker; he is a great, great grandson of the D.L. Evans Bank founder, David Lloyd (D. L.) Evans.
In his new position as commercial loan officer, Evans will be helping his customers with all of their commercial and agricultural lending needs. He is involved in his community by being a part of the Capitol City Networking Club, Depot Beach Neighborhood Association, Ada County Development Services and the Epilepsy Foundation. He has also volunteered his time at Taft Elementary, been a part of Savor Idaho, the Girls Scouts of Silver Sage Luncheon and Light the Night.
Susan Herbster has joined Bright Bank in Boise as the senior universal teller at the Hoff branch in downtown Boise. In this role, Herbster is responsible for handling daily client transactions and ensuring an exceptional service experience.
She comes to Bright Bank from Sunwest Bank in Boise and has over 13 years experience in financial services.
“Susan is a highly-skilled banking professional and the right person to assist our clients as we grow our presence in Idaho,” Mark Houston, president & CEO of Bright Bank, stated in a press release.
Salina Medellin has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Caldwell office. She has 18 years of banking and customer service experience. Medellin is also an Idaho native.
Sasha Rubinshteyn has joined CSHQA as an architect-in-training at the Boise office. She will provide general architectural support on various commercial and retail projects while benefiting from mentorship by an experienced architect.
Rubinshteyn earned her BArch and minors in Interior Architecture and Historic Preservation from the University of Oregon — College of Design in 2020. In addition to architecture, Rubinshteyn plans to expand her knowledge of interior design and historic preservation as she assists the CSHQA team.