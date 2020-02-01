By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Boise Regional Realtors promotes Cameron KinzerBOISE — Boise Regional Realtors is pleased to announce the promotion of Cameron Kinzer to director of government affairs. Kinzer joined in 2017 and worked alongside Soren Dorius, who is leaving to take on the role of Association Executive for the Pen-Mar Regional Association of Realtors in Maryland.
“Cameron’s experience in researching and identifying issues that relate to real estate, private property rights, housing, planning and zoning, transportation, and more, have proved invaluable to the association. We look forward to his continued contributions,” Breanna Vanstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Boise Regional Realtors, said in a press release.
Nicole Vasquez accepts executive banker position at Zions BankBOISE — Zions Bank has promoted Nicole Vasquez to executive banking relationship manager at its Boise Eagle and Chinden branch. She will provide specialized service for clients in the Executive Banking portfolio, offering personalized care in managing their banking needs.
Vasquez has been with Zions Bank for 14 years, most recently as a senior assistant branch manager. Active in the community, she has volunteered with Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon service project and Teach Children to Save Day.
Two come on board at Boise Farmers MarketBOISE — Tamara Cameron accepted the position of permanent market manager and Jesiey Mead is now the marketing and development assistant for the Boise Farmers Market.
Cameron served as interim market manager in 2019 and has worked for the market since 2016, first as the mobile market manager and then as the marketing and development manager, according to a press release.
Mead holds a degree in digital marketing and communication and has worked for a number of marketing firms, businesses and museums.