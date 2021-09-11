Jeff Tucker Appointed General Manager of Idaho Public Television
The Idaho State Board of Education has approved the appointment of Jeff Tucker as Idaho Public Television’s fourth general manager. Tucker — who has worked for IdahoPTV as a videographer, producer/director, production manager and, most recently, as director of content — replaces GM Ron Pisaneschi, who retired earlier this year.
Tucker’s career with IdahoPTV began in 1983, when he was still a high school student. He worked that legislative season with the Idaho Reports team covering politics at the Idaho State Capitol. “What an amazing time for a senior in high school,” Tucker said. “I got to learn how to use broadcast cameras, capture debates on the House floor, experience how our state functions and how journalists reported it.”
While attending college at the University of Idaho, Tucker worked on the IdahoPTV production Outdoor Idaho and had opportunities to travel the state, capturing outdoor footage for the fledgling series.
In 1987 he began his first full-time job with the organization as director/videographer/editor for The History of Idaho, a series of 13 hourlong documentaries created for Idaho’s state centennial. He traveled and filmed at locations throughout the state, allowing him to see what he calls “the heart and culture of our remarkable state.”
“All of this work taught me so much more about the state than just journalism and the outdoors,” Tucker says. “It taught me why people are proud to call themselves Idahoans. That has a lot to do with making a living, remembering history, educating families, preserving the farm or a local business for kids to take over, and our independent rural lifestyle.”
Preserving a Legacy of Trust
In 1993 Tucker left to start his own video production company and for nearly a decade worked in the private sector. But he never forgot the meaning and mission of public media. Commercial broadcasters, by their nature, are motivated to preserve advertising dollars, but public television has always strived to present multiple viewpoints, even those that might be unpopular, he says. “Public television was and still is the best, most centered and trusted media that we have in the United States. Argue as one might that the right or left commercial media is center, surveys comparing public TV to others — like the yearly PBS trust survey — show who the public really trusts. In today’s media landscape, which can be full of angry voices and sometimes outright lies, this is the time and place for public television to shine.”
“We’re all proud of where we live,” Tucker says, “and at IdahoPTV we allow Idahoans to see Idaho as it is.”
New CFD Firefighters Complete 12 Week Academy
Firefighters Kevin Hargan, Lacey Strickler and Jesus Gutierrez are Caldwell’s newest firefighters. They will be filling three existing vacancies in the department. These new firefighters have gone through a vigorous training academy this summer and are ready to report to their assigned station next week.
Title | Pipe hires new VP
Title | Pipe announced Alicia Reinhard is the new VP of business development. With established ties to the real estate industry, Reinhard will bring “a unique set of skills with her knowledge in real estate development, 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, title, and escrow.”
She spent the past four years as a business development director at Silvercreek Realty Group, where she was responsible for onboarding and nurturing upwards of 900 agents within the brokerage. Within this time frame, she continued to be active in the real estate industry as the immediate Idaho State President of the Women’s Council of Realtors and the vice-chair of the Realtors Political Action Committee.