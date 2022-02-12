Realtor association welcomes 2022 board
CALDWELL — Caldwell Board of Realtors announced the results of the association’s annual election of officers and board members, with long time residents and Realtors Stacie Harvey serving as its 2022 president and Ron Manker serving as 2022 president—elect.
CBOR members voted to elect the following officers and directors to lead the State of Idaho’s “oldest realtor association” in 2022:
Stacie Harvey — President
Ron Manker — President Elect
Cindy Olekamp — Association Executive
Stephanie Stockman — Secretary
Nikki Trautman — Treasurer
Robin Cozakos — Local Director
Andrea Espey — Local Director
Michelle Serratos — Affiliate Director
Mason Shepard — Affiliate Director
Christy DeVinaspre — Immediate Past President
Deanna Martin named CEO of Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital
BOISE — Deanna Martin has been appointed as chief executive officer of Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health. In her position as CEO, Martin will oversee all of the day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality at the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 711 North Curtis Road in Boise, Idaho. She assumed the position on Dec. 15, 2021.
Martin has served as area CEO of Encompass Health’s South Atlantic Region since 2017 and CEO of Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Rock Hill in South Carolina for more than seven years. In her role as CEO at Rock Hill, she was awarded president’s circle and led the hospital team to be recognized for excellence in clinical performance for multiple consecutive years. She was also responsible for recruiting providers, expanding the senior leadership team and identifying opportunities to advance their careers, and led the charge to operational and hospital performance improvement. Martin previously served as CEO of Encompass Health of Desert Canyon from 2010 to 2013 and then as regional vice president of post acute services for HCA’s west coast division before returning to Encompass Health. Prior to joining Encompass Health, Martin served in various leadership roles at HCA, CHS and Kindred health systems, including roles as CNO, CEO and COO.
“Since opening its doors in August of 2019, the joint venture partnership between Saint Alphonsus and Encompass Health has united the capabilities of the region’s leading trauma center with the state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility and staff to provide exceptional rehabilitative care to patients from across Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon. I’m confident that Deanna will continue the legacy of care, compassion, and clinical excellence as she assumes her new role,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
“Deanna has served in various leadership roles at Encompass Health hospitals, which provides her with extensive leadership and operational experience within our health system, and I am excited for her new role as CEO of our joint venture with Saint Alphonsus in Boise,” said Jerry Gray, President of Encompass Health’s West Region. “She shares our values and commitment to exceptional patient care, and I am confident in her vision for the hospital and that she will make exceptional contributions as a member of the leadership team.”
Martin completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Phoenix in Arizona, her master’s degree in nursing from University of Phoenix in Lexington, Kentucky, and her master’s in business administration from University of Phoenix in Boise, Idaho.