CSHQA announces new associates
CSHQA has announced it recently promoted Stephanie Chimonas to associate and Jesse Walker to senior associate. They will have the opportunity to expand their leadership knowledge and responsibilities related to corporate leadership, according to the announcement. “We look forward to the ideas and fresh perspective they will continue to offer our company.”
Chimonas joined the firm December 2018, is a licensed architect in Idaho and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. She earned both her Master of Architecture (2016) and her Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies (2015) from Washington State University.
Walker joined the firm June 2012 and became an associate in 2019. He is a licensed Architect in Idaho and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Walker is also a member of the American Institute of Architects. He received his Bachelor of Science (2007) and Master of Architecture (2008) from the University of Idaho.
Colliers promotes Snoey-Holladay to Director
Amanda Snoey-Holladay has been promoted to the director of Property Management at Colliers International Idaho and will be part of the company’s management team in the Boise office.
Snoey-Holladay is responsible for the overall administrative, management and compliance of properties, according to the announcement, which includes, but is not limited to: strategic planning, project management, monthly financial analysis and budgeting of both operating and capital budgets, development and implementing preventative maintenance programs, team training and mentorship, lease interpretation and management, while assessing needs of owners and tenants.
In addition to holding her Idaho real estate license, Snoey-Holladay’s experience includes working as community manager for the Mountain Home Air Force Base as well as the area property supervisor for Somerset Pacific in Caldwell, according to the announcement.
“Amanda’s successful background in property management combined with her 20 years of experience made her the perfect candidate for this role as director,” Jim Shipman, managing partner at Colliers International Idaho, said in the announcement. “I am confident Amanda will provide our Property Management team with great leadership while maintaining Colliers Idaho’s title as the best Property Management Company in Idaho.”
Saltzer Health hires nurse, midwife Warrenburg-Felt
Saltzer Health announced it is welcoming Certified Nurse Midwife Erin Warrenburg-Felt to the North Nampa clinic. Warrenburg-Felt joins CNM Kathy Watkins in providing hospital-based midwifery in partnership with three OBGYNs, according to the announcement.
Before joining Saltzer Health in October 2020, Warrenburg-Felt worked as a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Nampa, the announcement stated. Her background includes nine years in the ICU and labor and delivery. She worked in the transplant ICU at Indiana University Health and then in the surgical ICU at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
As a labor and delivery RN, Warrenburg-Felt worked at Indiana University Health where she was a member of their OB life flight team. She then worked at St. Luke’s Nampa, starting as a travel RN before joining the organization as a full-time employee, according to the announcement.
Warrenburg-Felt earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the Indiana University School of Nursing, graduating in 2011. She completed her master’s degree as a Certified Nurse Midwife at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, graduating in 2020.
TitleOne announces new hires
Emma Culig has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Eagle office. She has five years of customer service experience. Culig also has a degree in multidisciplinary studies from Boise State University.
Jack Sanchez has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. He has six years of customer service and five years of sales experience. Sanchez is currently studying entrepreneurial business at Boise State University.