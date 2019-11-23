Susan Stanley named leader for Coleman Homes
BOISE — Toll Brothers Inc., a builder of luxury homes, has named Susan Stanley as division president in Idaho for Coleman Homes, a Toll Brothers Company, according to a press release.
Stanley is a native Idahoan and has been with Coleman Homes since 2009, serving most recently as senior vice president. She has 20 years of experience in business strategy, 17 of which have been in the homebuilding industry.
Stanley has also played an integral role in the growth of Coleman Homes, from the first home sale to its current status as a division of Toll Brothers with over 2,500 homes delivered to Treasure Valley families since 2007.
Stanley graduated from Idaho State University with a B.A. in mass communication.
Crystal Berry and Scott Rowley join Evans Keane
BOISE — Crystal Berry, who practices primarily in the areas of corporate and business law, commercial transactions, contract law, entity formation and transactional matters, has joined Evans Keane. Berry previously owned her own legal practice and served as in-house counsel for a local tech company, according to a press release.
Berry received a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University, and earned her juris doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2017. She is a member of the Idaho State Bar and also holds membership in Idaho Women Lawyers.
Scott Rowley, who is an experienced litigation attorney concentrating in all areas of litigation, including complex and commercial litigation, has also joined Evans Keane. Rowley previously practiced in the area of criminal defense and has tried numerous cases to a jury verdict.
Rowley graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish, and he earned his juris doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2015. He is a member of the Idaho State Bar.
More information is available at EvansKeane.com.
Zions Bank names Jaren Bevan regional director
BOISE — Zions Bank has promoted Jaren Bevan to commercial banking regional director for Western Idaho, according to a press release. In this role, he oversees the region’s commercial lending activities, credit policies and team of relationship managers. He is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth and Main in downtown Boise.
Bevan brings more than 15 years of banking experience to the position, most recently as a business banking team lead for Zions Bank.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Weber State University. Active in his community, Bevan has volunteered with Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon and Teach Children to Save Day outreach efforts.