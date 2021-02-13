ISDA appoints new State Veterinarian
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced the appointment of Scott Leibsle, DVM, as the new state veterinarian, following the retirement of Bill Barton, DVM.
“Dr. Barton showed his deep love of agriculture through years of service and with steadfast commitment to all Idahoans,” ISDA director Celia Gould said in the announcement. “He will always have a special place within this agency and among producers. I am honored to have worked alongside Bill these many years.”
Dr. Barton worked for the ISDA for 14 years. Among his successes as State Veterinarian, Barton and his staff efficiently responded to animal disease events, supported service to a growing livestock sector and worked on behalf of producers to maintain a functional marketplace in Idaho and beyond.
“As sad as I am to see Dr. Barton’s departure from the agency, I am excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Leibsle as State Veterinarian and administrator of the ISDA’s Animal Industries Division,” Gould said in the announcement. “I am incredibly grateful to have someone with his energy, intellect and experience. Scott has my complete confidence. He will be a great fit for this important role.”
Idaho’s State Veterinarian also serves as the administrator for the ISDA’s Division of Animal Industries, which oversees livestock health, dairies and dairy processors, rangeland services and other aspects of animal-related agriculture.
Dr. Leibsle received his veterinary degree from the University of Wisconsin, School of Veterinary Medicine in 2003, the announcement stated. Leibsle worked in Idaho for the first time in 2005, when he practiced for two years at Sawtooth Equine Service in Bellevue. He then went on to become the third generation of his family to practice large animal medicine at Elkhorn Veterinary Clinic in Wisconsin.
After five years of dairy and equine private practice, Leibsle moved back to Idaho in 2011 to join the ISDA as the Deputy State Veterinarian. In his most recent position, Leibsle played an active role in the oversight of Idaho’s dairy industry, coordination of animal care training for Idaho law enforcement and the development of Idaho’s livestock traceability program, according to the announcement. Leibsle is one of only 55 veterinarians nationwide to be board certified in equine practice.
NAMI Idaho announces new board leadership
NAMI Idaho has announced its newly appointed Board of Directors for 2021. New directors, as well as previously serving directors, have filled 11 leadership roles from six local affiliates across the state.
New to the board are Bonnie Boyd, Anna Guida, Denise Jensen and Scott Jones.
Jones is the executive director of The Phoenix; Jensen a mental health consultant from Treasure Valley, Guida a project manager at Empower Idaho and Boyd is active with NAMI in Moscow, the announcement stated.
Amber Leyba-Castle, of Blackfoot, Shannon Colburn and Christina Cernansky of the Treasure Valley, Sharlisa Davis of Moscow, Catherine Perusse, of Sandpoint, and Jane Roberts and John Tanner of Idaho Falls remain on the board.
Cernansky, formally the vice-president, has moved into the board president role, the announcement stated. She is the former executive director of the Wood River Valley affiliate and has moved to Boise for a recent job relocation.
Davis was elected as vice-president. She is the first African-American woman to hold this position, the announcement stated. She serves as a board member with Disability Action Center NorthWest, Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness, Recovery Idaho and of course the newly formed local affiliate NAMI North Central Idaho, in Region 2. She is a facilitator of the Wellness Recovery Action Plan, a Certified Peer Support Specialist for 10 years, and trained to provide Mental Health 1st-Aid for youth and adults. Her message: “See me as a person first.”
Coburn is continuing as secretary and Boyd has been elected as treasurer.
NAMI Idaho states it works to improve the quality of life for all those affected by mental health challenges through support, education, advocacy, and research: namiidaho.org.
“Our main goal over the next year is to strengthen our virtual support groups hosted by our six local affiliates across the state for families facing challenges with their loved ones, and for individuals in recovery for a mental health diagnosis,” Cernansky said in the announcement. “We want to provide stable support, especially during these unstable times and reach further into rural areas of Idaho. We also look forward to working with our partners in law enforcement and strengthening the CIT program.”
Michael Sandvig, the outgoing president, leaves the board as he has served the maximum terms of service allowed per the bylaws, according to the announcement. He has served on the board as director, treasurer, and president for 10 years. Sandvig has been appointed as board advisor with the honorary title president emeritus. He will continue to serve as a non-board representative on the NAMI Idaho public policy and advocacy and finance committees.
As president emeritus, Sandvig continues to represent NAMI Idaho’s numerous advocacy efforts, including the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center Advisory Board and the Idaho Behavioral Health Council Advisory Board.
“I am grateful to continue with my service to NAMI Idaho and all of the other appointments,” Sandvig said in the announcement.
TitleOne announces new hire
Jessica Bond has joined TitleOne as a ResWare support specialist in the company’s Boise office. She has a degree in business from Florida A&M University, and her MBA from Boise State University.