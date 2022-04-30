Karena Gilbert joins Colliers
BOISE — Colliers announced in a press release Karena Gilbert has joined Colliers office services in the Boise, Idaho office. With over 10 years in commercial real estate and the last 8 years with TOK Commercial, Gilbert offers clients a focus on office investment acquisition and disposition, as well as, office leasing representing buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords. She provides clients with financial analyses, transaction management, in depth market data and property valuation. Additionally, she utilizes her background of construction management to offer clients substantial insight as they determine their building needs.
As an active resident and seasoned broker in the Treasure Valley, Gilbert has in-depth knowledge of the Boise Metro commercial real estate market and takes pride in building long lasting, trusted relationships with her clients. Her early commitment to smart building solutions and experience in high performance building provides insight into best practices which contributes to the success of a building, its owners and occupants.
“We are very excited to have Karena join our office services in Idaho. Her strong CRE knowledge and client relationships will continue bringing value to our team and maintain our leadership in the market,” said Jim Shipman, managing owner.
Gilbert is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and Urban Land Institute (ULI), and previously was a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) board member. When not working, Karena enjoys spending time with her family outdoors hiking, skiing, fishing, reading, doing yoga and playing with her dogs.
New Hire at UWTV
Megan Remaley has joined United Way of Treasure Valley as the new Director of Community Impact.
Remaley comes with a United Way background from Florida where she served as the Community Partnership School Director.
CSHQA WELCOMES LUIS OJEDA
BOISE, April 26, 2022 — CSHQA is excited to announce that Luis Ojeda has joined the firm as a Mechanical EIT. He will assist the Mechanical Engineering team with technical development of schematic, design, construction documents, specifications, and construction administration for institutional, retail, and commercial building projects. This will help him gain valuable “hands-on” experience assisting in accelerating his career. Luis is pursuing his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at Boise State University.
Group One Sotheby’s International Realty starts new chapter, 40-Year real estate veteran, Brad Barker retires
BOISE — Group One Sotheby’s International Realty announced in a press release it is embarking on “an exciting new chapter in the firm’s storied and locally rooted history.” Group One founder and majority owner, Brad Barker, will retire from an illustrious 40-year career in tandem with this announcement. The Boise and Treasure Valley company now sits alongside top performing and award-winning industry leaders in neighboring Utah, Colorado, Nevada and California.
With origins starting in the early 1980’s, Brad Barker founded Group One on the pillars of doing more, being intentional and driving meaningful relationships, principles instilled in Barker during his time at both Yale and Dartmouth. Barker’s mantra: “The better we get to know someone, the more we focus on the relationship, the better the service can be”. Some 40 years later, these founding cornerstones have led Group One Sotheby’s International Realty to create a legacy where company culture and providing clients the most stand-up level of service is everything. In the process, Barker became an industry icon, known for his leadership, integrity and impeccable results. In the mid 2000’s, KaLinn Dishion joined Barker, furthering the company’s footprint and reputation, leading by example through her incomparable work ethic.
“Our new partnership is truly an extension and continuation of Brad’s inspiring legacy and our commitment to our community”, said KaLinn Dishion, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty President and Broker. “We are honored to continue to serve Idahoans for another 40 years; delivering innovation, consistency and industry-leading support for buyers and sellers from the Treasure Valley to around the world. It is an exciting day for Brad, for Group One and for our incredible team of agents and support staff.”
Group One Sotheby’s International Realty and its 100-plus Sales Associates and Support Staff will be the seventh company owned by Majestic Realty, joining powerhouses Desert Sotheby’s International Realty, Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty and Sun Valley Sotheby’s International Realty. KaLinn Dishion will continue to serve as Group One’s President and Managing Broker.