Bank of Idaho’s Nampa team makes moves
A string of successes has earned Commercial Loan Officer Sean Edwards a promotion to assistant vice president and senior lender, an upgrade that comes with a transfer to the institution’s Treasure Valley headquarters in downtown Boise, Bank of Idaho announced in a recent press release.
The development has spawned a chain reaction of sorts, with Loan Assistant Kelsey Pease now making the jump to commercial loan officer. Pease will be working double duty while she develops a new loan portfolio, according to the release.
“It’s a lot of change all at once, but you can’t grow without growing pains,” Alan Mullins, Bank of Idaho vice president and Canyon County area manager, said in the release. “Having Sean in Boise will not only provide a boost, but he will help lead the team in building on our market momentum. And Kelsey’s savvy, along with her willingness to wear two hats during the transitional period means this is a net gain for the Nampa branch.”
Bank of Idaho established a Loan Production Office in Nampa in the fall of 2019, which re-located to open as a full-service bank in the spring of 2020.
Faces of Hope announces new board members
Faces of Hope has elected four new members to its board. The board is made up of esteemed Treasure Valley patrons and consists of 19 seats and three ex-officio members, according to a press release. Sara Berry, Robert Cavagnol, Karen Browning Dennis and Mary McFadden will serve a two-year term before possible re-election.
Karen Browning Dennis is an Idaho native and has worked for Medtronic Neurovascular for nearly 19 years, according to the press release. In 2019 she was honored with the ASPIRE Kate Steinle award for her impact on the community through volunteer work. In addition to her position at Faces of Hope, she serves as an active member of the Treasure Valley YMCA Healthy Living Center Advisory Board.
Robert Cavagnol is the executive medical director at St. Luke’s Clinic and an acute care surgeon in the Treasure Valley, the press release stated. Dr. Cavagnol served three years on active duty with the Navy and then practiced as a general surgeon at Mercy Health System in Springfield, Missouri. He has served on boards for Mercy Health Foundation and Lost and Found Grief Center.
Mary McFadden is the Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, overseeing all patient care practices. She recently relocated from Oregon City, Oregon, and holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Innovation Leadership from Arizona State University, the release stated. McFadden is an alumni member of the Robert Wood Johnson Executive Nurse Fellows Program.
Sara Berry is an attorney in Holland & Hart’s Boise office. She received her B.A. from the University of New Mexico and her J.D. from the University of Idaho College of Law, according to the press release. Berry focuses on litigation and appellate work. She does a significant amount of pro bono work on behalf of immigrants and domestic violence victims.
“Board members are people in the community whose expertise and outreach align with the mission, vision, and goals of Faces of Hope,” the release stated. “Faces of Hope Victim Center is a warm and welcoming place where people affected by interpersonal violence can come and receive help with no judgment, no strings, no waitlists, and no fees.”
Hogen returns to the Payette National Forest as Krassel District Ranger
Payette National Forest has announced David Hogen has been selected as the Krassel District Ranger. Hogen replaces Anthony Botello who moved to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest as the deputy forest supervisor, according to the announcement.
Ranger Hogen is no stranger to Idaho and earned his bachelor degree in Fisheries Biology from the University of Idaho, then attended graduate school at the University of Idaho where he focused on Bull Trout life history in the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River near Yellowpine, the announcement stated.
Hogan began his Forest Service career on the New Meadows Ranger District and returns to the Payette from the Medicine Wheel Ranger District on the Bighorn National Forest in northern Wyoming. He has been a district ranger for 10-1/2 years, and has worked in Forest Service Regions 2, 4, 6 and the Washington Office.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to work on the Payette National Forest as the Krassel District Ranger,” Hogen said in the announcement. “Coming back to the Payette brings a mixture of new to our lives as we are recent empty nesters with our son off to college, along with rediscovering our roots as my wife and son were both born in McCall.”
The Krassel Ranger district is east of McCall and encompasses the South Fork of the Salmon River, the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River, the Yellowpine and Big Creek areas and nearly 800,000 acres of the Frank Church River of No Wilderness Area.
Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters welcomes Sharpe
Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters has announced the recent addition of Jeff Sharpe to its team of agents. Sharpe assists home buyers and sellers in Boise and the surrounding area with all their real estate needs, according to the announcement.
“We’re very excited to have Jeff on board,” Josh Cormier, owner of Weichert, Realtors — Property Hunters, said in the announcement. “Jeff knows the market extremely well and we’re confident he will provide our clients with exceptional service.”
As a Weichert agent, Sharpe has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide his clients the best possible real estate service.
Sharpe has lived in Nampa for 37 years and has been in the real estate industry for two years, the announcement stated. He has a very strong understanding of the Boise market and truly enjoys serving others and making personal connections with his clients.
Sharpe is also very active in his community, serving as the president and founder of the Helping Hands for Idaho Foundation, which raises funds for charities and organizations throughout the state, according to the announcement.
When he’s not servicing clients, Sharpe enjoys playing sports, rock climbing, cooking, traveling and spending time his with dog, Duke.