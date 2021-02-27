Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board announces new chairman
The Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board has announced the appointment of Tom Wilford as its chairman, replacing Dean Buffington who served as chairman for the last 17 years.
Wilford joined the EFIB in April of 2019, according to the announcement, and currently serves as the chairman of its Audit Committee. He has served as the president of Alscott, Inc. (20 years), Chief Executive Officer of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation (20 years), was a partner with the accounting firm of Ernst & Young (27 years), and served as the director of the Idaho Power Company (11 years).
Wilford holds a BSB and MSB in Accounting from the University of Minnesota and attended the University of Southern California — Business Executive Program, the announcement stated. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
Buxton to lead Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation
Susan Buxton has accepted the position of director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. In her new role, Buxton will oversee management of 30 state parks, the registration programs for boats, snowmobiles and other off-highway vehicles, and a number of outdoor recreation grant programs that support facilities and services to a variety of recreationists and the local organizations that serve them, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.
“Susan’s passion for outdoor recreation and her strong background in lands issues and management make her an excellent fit to lead the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation,” Governor Brad Little said in the announcement. “Abundant opportunities to recreate outdoors is what makes Idaho special, and I appreciate Susan for stepping up to lead in this important aspect of Idahoans’ lives.”
Buxton has served as the department’s interim director since September, according to the announcement, and she served on the Parks and Recreation Board from 2012 to 2016. She has been the administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources since 2016 after working extensively as an attorney representing local governments and a variety of other clients in the areas of water rights, land use, public finance, employment and government relations. Buxton graduated from Whitman College and the University of Idaho College of Law.
Buxton’s last day at Division of Human Resources will be April 16. David Fulkerson, longtime state financial officer and deputy administrator for the Division of Financial Management, will serve as interim Division of Human Resources administrator until a replacement is named, the announcement stated.
“I am proud to give back to Idaho in my new role and will work hard alongside the outstanding team at the Department of Parks and Recreation to help improve Idahoans’ quality of life through the great work we do in supporting outdoor recreation and resource stewardship,” Buxton said in the announcement.
Micron appoints Haynesworth to Board of Directors
Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), has announced the appointment of Linnie Haynesworth to its Board of Directors. Haynesworth has more than 30 years of experience in technology, including aerospace and cybersecurity, according to the announcement.
“Linnie’s extensive expertise in complex system development, technology integration and risk management makes her a valuable addition to our board,” Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the announcement. “She also brings deep insights on cybersecurity that will provide fresh perspective as we further advance Micron’s technology leadership and deliver trusted solutions to address the growing data economy.”
Haynesworth was most recently the sector vice president and general manager of the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division for Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Mission Systems Sector, responsible for multiple $1 billion plus divisions, the announcement stated. She was also Northrop Grumman Corporation’s division vice president for Aerospace Products and led large space program efforts. Haynesworth held various senior-level roles within the areas of program management, supply chain, subcontract technical management and engineering, and was executive co-chair and co-sponsor for its Women in Leadership program.
Haynesworth is currently on the boards of Truist Financial Corporation and Automatic Data Processing, Inc., according to the announcement. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California.
“Linnie has a wealth of knowledge that stems from leading billion-dollar business divisions, driving significant technology advancements and serving as a director of multiple public companies,” Micron Board Chairman Robert Switz said in the announcement. “We are pleased to welcome Linnie to the Micron board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to position Micron for long-term growth and profitability.”
D.L. Evans bank promotes Zimmerlee
Kelsey Zimmerlee has been promoted to the position of operations supervisor at the Boise Vista branch.
Zimmerlee has been a part of the D.L. Evans Bank team for five months, according to an announcement, starting as a personal banker. She has been involved with her community through the Alzheimer’s Association, Blanket and Coat Drives for the Elderly Community and providing care packages to those in need in the community. Zimmerlee enjoys spending time with her family, going to concerts and traveling when she can, the announcement stated.
She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Boise Vista branch, 1600 S. Vista Ave.