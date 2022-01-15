Brundage Mountain Welcomes New Team Members
McCALL — Brundage Mountain announced in a press release it is building out its team with an eye toward the future as the resort moves forward with a new 10-year development plan.
Jerrod Warner has joined the team as Director of Projects. Warner is a University of Idaho graduate with a wealth of experience managing and leading project teams across various industries, including several project management roles at the J.R. Simplot company. Warner’s focus will be on managing projects related to Brundage Mountain’s expansion plans, including the new Day Lodge, Brundage Mountain Village, employee housing initiatives and much more. Jerrod lives in McCall with his girlfriend Erin and dog Riffle, and is an avid snowboarder, mountain biker and fly-fisherman.
Kyle Looper joined the Brundage team as Director of Real Estate Sales and Marketing. Looper is a graduate of Boise State University. His background is in B2B sales, with a focus on client interaction and facility planning and design. Looper has been intimately involved in the early development planning. Looper’s understanding of the vision for Brundage Mountain will help him guide clients toward their dream properties at Brundage Mountain. Kyle lives in McCall with his wife, Anna and two young children. They love to spend time in the mountains and on the slopes of Brundage Mountain.
Molly Hawken is Brundage Mountain’s new Director of Marketing and Sales. Hawken will oversee marketing, events and guest services at the resort. She comes to Brundage with an extensive background in sales, marketing, events and creative services, and most recently led marketing efforts with a national mortgage company. Hawken graduated from Portland State University and previously formed and managed a competitive watersports league in the Pacific Northwest. Molly lives in Donnelly and is an avid snowboarder and mountain biker. She loves to explore the mountains with her two adventure-loving huskies.
April Whitney is stepping into a new role with a sharper focus on Public Relations and Brand Strategy. Whitney has worked in various communications and marketing positions at Brundage Mountain over the past 17 years. Her new role as a Public Relations consultant will allow her to more sharply focus her efforts on what she’s most passionate about: sharing the unique history and story of Brundage Mountain as the resort enters its next phase of expansion. April holds a Journalism degree from the University of Oregon and was an award-winning journalist prior to moving to McCall in 2004. April lives with her husband and daughter and is fully immersed in the mountain lifestyle and the McCall community.
“It takes great people to make great things happen,” says Brundage Mountain General Manager, Ken Rider. “We’re working hard to make sure we have the experience and skills in-house to grow the Brundage Mountain experience into something really special for Idaho families to enjoy for generations to come.”
More information on Brundage Mountain’s expansion and development plans is available at brundage.com.
Caldwell Chamber welcomes new team member
CALDWELL — Erin Sullivan-Smith will be serving as the chamber’s new Office Manager and will be the point of contact for all billing.
She served at Flahiff Funeral Chapels from September 2013 to January 2022. Erin was raised in Caldwell, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1996. She and her husband, Jamey Smith, reside in the house her parents built and she grew up in, on Canyon Hill and they have two daughters, Sydney and Kelsey. Erin is a member of Caldwell Soroptimist International and has volunteered in the Caldwell School District in many different capacities over the years. She attends Caldwell United Methodist Church.
Outside of her profession, Erin enjoys spending time with her family at their cabin in Yellow Pine, Idaho, camping and “porch sitting” with her husband watching their girls and black lab play in the back yard she grew up playing in. She has a genuine love for nurturing people and refers to all people in her life as family.
Bartholomay named director of USGS Idaho Water Science Center
BOISE — The U.S. Geological Survey has named Roy C. Bartholomay as the new Center Director of the USGS Idaho Water Science Center.
Bartholomay previously managed the center’s project office at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory. He takes over center leadership from Kyle Blasch who was recently named Associate Regional Director of the USGS’s Northwest-Pacific Islands region.
“We are excited to have Roy in this leadership role,” said Jill Rolland, USGS Northwest-Pacific Islands Regional Director. “He is uniquely qualified and brings a wealth of knowledge to this position.”
In 2020, the U.S. Department of the Interior recognized Bartholomay with its Meritorious Service Award, noting he is one of the nation’s foremost experts on radiochemical and chemical waste constituents and their movement through the eastern Snake River Plain aquifer system. His research has supported the U.S. Department of Energy’s remediation of contaminated sites and has helped to protect critical water resources. Bartholomay has authored or co-authored nearly 100 scientific publications.
Bartholomay received his bachelor’s degree in geology from North Dakota State University in 1987 and a master’s degree in geology from Idaho State University in 1990. He brings nearly three decades of Idaho hydrology experience to his new role. “I look forward to engaging with state, Tribal and regional water-resource leaders to ensure the USGS continues to provide relevant, reliable science to inform their decisions,” said Bartholomay.
The USGS Idaho Water Science Center provides scientific information about surface and ground water, water quality, and water use to citizens and to local, state, Tribal, and federal cooperators. The center also has field offices in Boise, Idaho Falls, and Spokane Valley, Washington.
USGS provides science for a changing world. For more information, visit usgs.gov.
After 34 years, CSHQA’s Craig Slocum says goodbye
BOISE — Architect Principal and Vice President of Business Development Craig Slocum announced that he will be retiring from Boise-based design firm CSHQA after more than three decades with the company, effective Jan. 14. Slocum assumed his current role as head of the Business Development and Marketing department as part of CSHQA’s leadership transition strategy, which began with the 2018 move to becoming 100% employee owned. In 2019, Slocum shifted away from his position as an active Principal Architect and passed leadership of his studio group to fellow Principal Architect Jim Marsh, who Slocum had mentored and worked hand-in-hand with for over 20 years.
“The opportunity was rewarding as we established the future of CSHQA’s Business Development and Marketing team and endeavored to educate both current and future leadership of CSHQA on Business Development and Marketing strategies,” said Slocum.
Slocum’s experience with CSHQA actually began in 1986 when he joined as an intern to help run the print room. The next summer, he returned to work as a drafter. Slocum’s full-time career began following his graduation from the University of Idaho and evolved as he focused on entitlements, retail, hospitality, restaurant, financial, office, and mixed-used projects.
Throughout his more than three decades with the architecture firm, Slocum has also served in countless integral positions and has played in active role in the communities of Idaho. “It is difficult to sum up Craig’s achievements in his journey that spans over three decades of dedicated service and loyalty to CSHQA,” said a press release about his retirement. “Since joining CSHQA in 1988, he has been many things to many of us: mentor, coach, business builder, advisor, cheerleader, and friend. Craig has been an integral part of building a lasting community, not only within the walls of CSHQA but the outside community as well. We are excited for him to now have the opportunity to spend more time with his family, travel, enjoy life and stress less (maybe enjoy a few more rounds of golf too).”