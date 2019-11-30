Surgeon coming to Saltzer Health
NAMPA — Dr. Jesse Chlebeck, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon who is fellowship trained in orthopaedic trauma, will join Saltzer Health in January 2020, according to a press release. He is accepting appointments at the Saltzer Health Clinic in Nampa.
Since 2018, he has worked as an orthopaedic surgeon at St. Luke’s Nampa. He has also provided on-call services for traumatic injuries at the Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons of Northern California, and worked as a traveling surgeon for the Alaska Native Medical Center and a clinical instructor at the University of Vermont College of Medicine.
He completed a fellowship in orthopaedic trauma with Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons of Northern California and his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Healthcare. He earned his medical degree at the University of Washington School of Medicine and bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry at the College of Idaho.
An active researcher, Chlebeck has published papers in national journals and given presentations in innovative developments at professional orthopedics conferences.
For more information see saltzerhealth.com.
Two new at TitleOne
BOISE — Logan Jones has joined TitleOne as a Business Strategist in the company’s Boise office. He has over 10 years of customer service experience and a degree in Business Management. Jones is originally from Wyoming and is an expert in planning, marketing, and business strategies.
NAMPA — Danielle Waldron has joined TitleOne as an Escrow Assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has 10 years of experience in title and escrow as well as seven years of construction management experience. Waldron is also a graduate of the University of Idaho.
CSHQA announces board members
BOISE — CSHQA has announced new and returning members to its board of directors, said a press release. Emily Baker, founder and managing partner of Portman Square Group, joins as the first outside director from the business community. Jesse Goldman, architect principal from the Denver office and Ruthie Heikkila, human resources manager were also named new directors. Returning directors are Jim Otradosky, chair, Mark Gier, Ted Isbell, Jim Marsh, Steve Wakeman and Danielle Weaver