Janessa Chastain has been hired as the executive director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity. Chastain returns to Boise from Mesa, Arizona — where she was a pastor of a Methodist Church for the past five years, according to a press release. Tom Lay, the current executive director, is retiring at the end of June after 12 years with Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Chastain grew up in Boise and is excited to be returning to the area to be near family and friends. She is looking forward to working with the volunteers, supporters, employees and board members to fulfill the Habitat for Humanity mission here in Ada County of building homes in partnership with low-income families in the program.
Nick Grover has joined CSHQA as an architect-in-training in the Boise office, bringing prior experience in the construction/architecture industry to the firm. Grover will continue to gain knowledge while creating construction documents and providing general architectural support for various commercial and retail projects, according to a press release. He has received various awards and recognition including winning the U of I “Inspiring Design Futures” competition where he designed a temporary structure for the College of Art & Architecture end-of-year award ceremony. Grover earned his Masters of Architecture from University of Idaho in 2020.
Jim Margheim has joined First Interstate as the director of the Client Contact Center. Margheim will guide the Client Contact Center in both strategy and operations, ensuring First Interstate is meeting and exceeding client expectations, according to a press release. He will report to Chief Strategy Officer Renee Newman and will be based in Meridian.
Margheim has 19 years of call center leadership experience, most recently as director of Wells Fargo’s call center in Boise. Since 2008, he has led one large call center and three smaller call centers within lines of business, according to the press release. Margheim also chaired an internal Diversity and Inclusion Council focused on service, growing involvement, and volunteerism. Margheim holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University.
2 join Bright Bank administration
Mark Houston has joined Bright Bank as president & CEO for this new community bank based in Boise. As one of the founding members, Houston is responsible for developing the growth and profitability of the organization while ensuring an exceptional client experience, according to a press release.
Houston, a long-time Treasure Valley banker, has more than 36 years of banking experience and most recently as the head of Wells Fargo’s Private Banking for the Mountain Northwest Region covering Alaska, Idaho, Eastern Washington, Montana and Wyoming. Houston is veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a graduate of Boise State University. He holds a B.B.A. in finance and has served the community in numerous capacities including as a founding member of the Idaho Community Reinvestment Corporation, a non-profit mortgage banking consortium.
Larry Ilk has joined Bright Bank in Boise as SVP, manager of the Commercial Banking Office. In this role Ilk will head a team of commercial banking relationship managers in leading the market development strategy and will be responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their financial needs, according to a press release.
Ilk has over 40 years in the banking industry, most recently with Zions Bank in the Southern Idaho market with experience in business development, commercial lending, including commercial real estate. He is a graduate of Idaho State University and holds a B.B.A in finance and the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle.
Bright Bank is a Treasure Valley full-service community bank based in Boise and serving Idaho and surrounding markets offering a full range of personal, business, trust and investment services.
5 join TitleOne at several Treasure Valley locations
Brad Berrett has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Boise office. He has four years of customer service experience. Berrett also has his bachelor’s degree in finance from Brigham Young University — Idaho and his MBA from Boise State University.
Angela Ellett has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has two years of title and escrow experience and was a teacher for five years. Ellett has a bachelor’s degree in education from Concordia University Portland.
Jodi Flisher has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Eagle office. She has 25 years of customer service experience and three years of title and escrow experience. Flisher also has extensive experience in health care and management.
Waylon Goebel has joined TitleOne as a business strategist in the company’s Ten Mile office. He has 12 years of automotive finance and sales experience along with eight years of banking and mortgage lending experience. Goebel is also an Army Veteran.
Zach Hugh has joined TitleOne as a business strategist in the company’s Ten Mile office. He has his associate degree in communication and his bachelor’s degree in business. Hugh is originally from Northern California and played football at Santa Rosa Junior College and The College of Idaho.