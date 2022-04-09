Morrison Center names new director of arts education
BOISE — The Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts announced in a press release it is welcoming a new Director of Arts Education, Luke Lords.
Lords will be developing and managing the inaugural 2021/2022 Season for Idaho High School Theater Awards, a regional program of the Broadway League Jimmy Awards for Idaho High Schools.
His years of prior art education experience will help create diverse and inclusive arts education programs for all ages and partner with Boise State University to develop opportunities for student engagement.
In addition, Lords seeks to strengthen positive relationships/partnerships in our growing districts by focusing on K-12 school-based initiatives.
Born and raised in Boise, he received his bachelor’s degree in Choral Conducting from Brigham Young University — Idaho and his master’s degree in Musical Theatre Performance from New York University. Before his work in New York, Lords was the first choral director at Rocky Mountain High School. He developed a musical theatre curriculum later adopted and implemented by the West Ada School District. While in New York, Lords performed in various productions at NYU and was a part of an Off-Broadway contract at the York Theatre. He also ran a thriving voice studio and had students go on to appear in Regional, Touring, and Off-Broadway productions. Since returning to Boise, he has been teaching music for the Boise School District.
Lords is ecstatic to be able to give back to a community that has given so much to him.
“I am forever grateful for the educators and the artists that have been placed in my life and have made me the person I am today,” he said. “Growing up, I had teachers who pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I will be forever indebted to them. I am thrilled to be joining the incredible Morrison Center Staff, and I look forward to providing quality educational experiences for students, educators, and community members alike.”
He will be officially starting in his new position on May 30, 2022.
“I’m looking forward to working with Luke in this new position,” added Morrison Center Executive Director Laura Kendall. The Morrison Center is committed to providing arts education for students, teachers, and life-long learners. Luke’s passion for arts education, the Morrison Center, and Idaho make him the perfect fit to serve our mission and vision. With the rest of our leadership team, Luke will steer the arts education strategy and build, develop, and implement education programs that connect audiences of all ages and backgrounds to learning opportunities about and through the performing arts.”
Jeremy Branch joins Farm Bureau Financial Services as Wealth Management Advisor
Farm Bureau Financial Services and Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho announced in a press release they are pleased to welcome Jeremy Branch to the office in Meridian, Idaho. As a Wealth Management Advisor, Branch will help clients prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services, and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses. He will use Farm Bureau Wealth Management’s Your Future Advantage process to guide clients through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals.
“We’re pleased to have Jeremy join the Farm Bureau Financial Services team and know clients and agents will benefit from his six years of experience and knowledge of wealth management services,” said Chris Shryack, Vice President Life Sales. “Jeremy brings a proven track record of providing superior client service to the wealth management advisor team we are building.”
Branch grew up in Idaho and takes great pride in helping others identify and and achieve their financial goals. When not helping clients secure their financial futures, he likes to spend time with his son, family and friends, golf, coach basketball and attend concerts.
Michael Keith joins Zions Public Finance
BOISE — Michael Keith has joined Zions Public Finance as a Public Finance relationship manager based at Eighth and Main in downtown Boise. In this role, he will serve as a municipal advisor to cities, counties, school districts and other public entities throughout the Gem State, providing guidance on a full range of debt offerings.
According to a press release about the role, Keith previously spent 17 years in public finance with Piper Sandler & Company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an Executive MBA from Boise State University and holds Series 52 and Series 50 licenses.
ZPFI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Zions Bank. ZPFI is an active Municipal Advisor registered with both the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). ZPFI’s only business is providing municipal advisory and consulting services to municipalities and obligated persons.
Two organizational changes at Blue Cross of Idaho
MERIDIAN — Blue Cross of Idaho announced in a press release that Janice Baker has joined the company as Sr. VP, Human Resources, Chief Human Resources Officer. Baker’s first day in the new role was March 14, and she will work to build Blue Cross of Idaho’s company culture.
Additionally, Sameer Sonalkar joined the Blue Cross of Idaho team in January as its new Senior Vice President for IT and Chief Information Officer.
“I am pleased to welcome Janice to Blue Cross of Idaho,” said Charlene Maher, President and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho. “Janice’s dedication and experience will be an asset in supporting our goals and company culture at Blue Cross of Idaho. She is an inspirational leader who is passionate about what she does. Her diverse and qualified skills will be of value to our team.”
Before joining Blue Cross of Idaho, Baker served as the CHRO at OneOncology in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was responsible for establishing HR best practices and overseeing Human Resources for more than 4,000 employees. Before that, she spent four years with Envision Healthcare/Envision Physician Services in Nashville and Planation, Florida, working her way up from director of Human Resources to senior vice president of Human Resources.
Baker earned her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Kansas State University and completed the Executive Human Resources Program at the University of Michigan.
Before joining Blue Cross of Idaho, Sonalkar worked at XcelEnergy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the business area vice president and digital transformation head. He was founder and CEO of FiscalHive Inc./ Stratizant Corp., a Fintech startup serving credit unions and financial institutions.
“Data and technology are evolving at a rapid pace, and we are excited to have an innovative leader like Sameer join Blue Cross of Idaho to help us adapt to these changes,” said Maher. “Sameer’s deep experience in information and privacy security will ensure our members’ data is secure and our technological resources are focused on our customers’ needs.”
Sonalkar also served as interim chief information officer and chief technology and transformation officer for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, vice president and chief architect at United Health and senior architect manager at Aetna.
He earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering from Pune University in India.