Chandlers Welcomes New Executive Chef
BOISE — Chandlers announced in a press release the addition of a new executive chef, Chris Gardner, to the team.
Chef Gardner has a 25+ year career that started in Seattle with a culinary arts degree. He was the sous chef at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse before being promoted to Executive Chef and transferred to the La Jolla, California location as a Chef Partner. He helped open locations in Seattle, Virginia, and San Diego and was named Chef Partner of the Year five years. Recently, he was the Executive Chef at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood La Jolla and Peohe’s in Coronado.
Chandlers lured Gardner away from Southern California to join their team. “I was familiar with Rex’s success in Newport Beach, and we have a small six-degrees-of-separation,” explained Gardner. “I missed the Northwest and working for a person versus a big corporation. Moving to Chandlers, and Boise, was everything I was looking for as the next step in my career.”
“We are so excited to welcome Chef Gardner,” said owner Rex Chandler. “He brings a wealth of experience in working with premium ingredients at top-notch steak and seafood restaurants. He’s a fantastic addition to our culinary team.”
“Don’t worry — I won’t be changing any of the Chandlers favorites but will add new, seasonally-inspired dishes to the menu.” Gardner added, “I’m also excited to work with local and regional wineries on upcoming winemaker dinners and look forward to exploring all of Idaho’s culinary offerings.”
Joining Chef Gardner in his new home is his wife, Bethney, their daughters, Olivia and Madeline, and two adorable beagles.
CSHQA ANNOUNCES NEW ASSOCIATES
BOISE — CSHQA recently promoted Jason Cline, LEED AP, Rory Heggie, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP and Katie Butler, AIA to Senior Associate and Larry Myers and Laura Davidson AIA, CPHC, LEED AP BD+C to Associate. They will have the opportunity to expand their leadership knowledge and responsibilities related to corporate leadership.
Jason joined the firm in 1996 and became an Associate in 2019. He is a licensed Architect in Idaho and LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP). He is also a member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). Jason received his Associates Degree in Architectural Drafting from the National Education Center, Phoenix.
Rory joined the firm in 2017 and became an Associate in 2019. He is a licensed Architect in Idaho and Colorado and is certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). He is a LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP), member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Urban Land Institute (ULI) and Southwest Idaho Travel Association (SWITA). Rory received his Master of Architecture from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and earned his Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from Cornell University.
Katie joined the firm in 1995, is a licensed Architect in Idaho and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). She earned her Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design, Minor in Art from the University of Idaho.
Larry joined the firm in May 2012 and is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). He received his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Idaho.
Ed Castledine named market president at Saltzer Health
Ed Castledine, chief executive officer (CEO) of Saltzer Health, has been named market president of SelectHealth in Idaho. He will start in his new role in February of this year, assuming responsibilities of Jerry Edgington, SelectHealth VP and General Manager, Idaho, who has announced his plans to retire in April.
Jerry is retiring after 40 years at Intermountain Healthcare and SelectHealth, a length of service that is both admirable and rarely seen these days. Jerry began his career at Intermountain right after college and moved to SelectHealth (formerly IHC Health Plans) at its inception in 1983.
Ed brings more than 20 years of experience working with business-to-consumer markets and driving growth across integrated delivery system environments. He is an innovative leader with a strong track record of building enduring business relationships and high-performing teams. He is passionate about reducing the cost of healthcare in Idaho.
At SelectHealth, Ed will focus on the expansion of consumer and government markets serving more than 100,000 people in Idaho.
As CEO of Saltzer Health, Ed has been responsible for the strategic vision, payor/provider partnership development, and operational leadership of the rapidly growing medical group.
Previously, he was the CEO of St. Luke’s Nampa where he was responsible for the start-up of the acute care hospital with oversight of strategic planning, analysis, product development, and regulatory compliance. Ed also served as the administrator of the St. Luke’s ortho-neuro and rehab service lines, operated a healthcare consulting company, and was the CEO of Treasure Valley Hospital.
A native of Nampa, Ed graduated from college in Ohio before returning to Idaho and earning an MBA at Northwest Nazarene University.
“We will certainly miss Jerry. He helped establish much of the foundation of this great company, and we’re indebted to him for his loyal service and institutional knowledge of SelectHealth. We are so pleased that Ed has chosen to stay in the Intermountain family and take a leadership position for us in the Idaho market,” says Marti Lolli, CEO of SelectHealth. “He shares our goal to help enhance our members’ experience, partner with the community to deliver healthcare value to individuals, and lead SelectHealth into the future in Idaho.”
Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Promotion and New Hire Changes
The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau (Boise CVB) has announced several staffing changes. These include two new hires to focus on group and sport sales, and an internal promotion.
Shannon Fullerton will take on the role of Group Sales Manager and Lucas Gebhart was hired as the Boise CVB’s Sports Sales Manager. Taylor Barton has been promoted to her new position, Convention Services & Digital Marketing Manager.
In her new role as Group Sales Manager Shannon Fullerton will be responsible for bringing meeting, convention, and association business to the Boise area. She joined the Boise CVB staff full time in October 2021.
Previously, she was the Sales Manager for Hampton Inn & Suites Boise/Downtown for five years. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Boise State University in 2010.
Lucas Gebhart has joined the Boise CVB sales team as the new Sports Sales Manager. In this role Gebhart will be responsible for researching, developing, and bidding on the use of Boise facilities for new sporting, special events and other meeting/convention business in the Boise area. He joined the Boise CVB staff full time in September 2021.
Gebhart graduated from Idaho State University in 2018, where he studied communications and multiplatform journalism. In previous roles he has covered an array of high school and college athletics in Idaho while producing and pitching news reports and conferences.
Taylor Barton has been promoted into her new role as a Convention Services & Digital Marketing Manager. Barton started with the BCVB in 2019 as a Sales and Visitors Services Coordinator. Barton was responsible for organizing events and itineraries while promoting The Boise CVB and Boise.org via social media.
In her new role, Barton steps into a managerial role over convention services and expands her oversight of the agency’s digital marketing efforts. Barton began her position in October of 2021.
She graduated from the University of Montana in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in business, management, marketing, and related support services.
“It’s exciting to add these highly capable people to an already successful team,” said Carrie Westergard, Executive Director of the Boise CVB. “Our growing team can now do more to put Boise at the forefront of the business and leisure travel industry and create more opportunities for our meeting and visitor-related businesses.”
BVEP Welcomes 2022 Leadership Team
Boise, IDAHO – Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP), regional economic development organization for the Boise Metro, is proud to announce the new board leadership for 2022. Kim Tower, PacificSource Health Plans, will lead the organization as the 2022 chair of the board of directors. Dean Sandros, United Heritage Insurance, will be the vice-chair. Having worked closely with BVEP for the past several years, Tower and Sandros will provide exceptional leadership abilities for the organization. Justin Smith of US Bank will be continuing as the BVEP treasurer.
Boise Valley Economic Partnership brings the people and community assets together to help attract, retain and grow business and talent in the Boise Metro region. Consisting of representatives from more than 40 of the Valley’s companies, BVEP’s full board of directors can be found here: https://www.bvep.org/partner-with-us/board-members#sidebarContent. The board is responsible for overseeing BVEP’s ongoing mission and direction.
Clark Krause, Executive Director of Boise Valley Economic Partnership said, “We are incredibly indebted to the community commitment of leaders like Kim Tower and Dean Sandros, who consistently support economic development within the Boise Metro.”
Kimberly Tower is the Regional Sales Director at PacificSource Health Plans. Kimberly has 24+ years of insurance industry experience and has always focused on all aspects of Employee Benefit Plans. Her experience with creative plan designs, alternative funding arrangements and behavioral health care is an asset to her position. She holds a current life and disability license in Idaho.