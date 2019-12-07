A TitleOne promotion

BOISE — Suzy Spiva has been promoted at TitleOne to a title assistant in the company’s Boise office, said a press release. She has 10 years of customer service experience and is an Idaho native. Spiva is also a graduate of Eastern Florida State College.

New forest supervisor for Payette

MCCALL — Linda Jackson is the new forest supervisor of the Payette National Forest, according to a press release. Jackson replaces Keith Lannom, who accepted a position in the Northern Rockies Region in Missoula as a deputy regional forester in August.

Jackson was previously forest supervisor on the Ottawa National Forest in northwestern Michigan. She has also served as a district ranger in Arizona, Utah and Nevada, the acting forest supervisor of the Alleghany National Forest, and the acting deputy forest supervisor of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Jackson received bachelor degrees in natural science and geology from Lewis and Clark College and Portland State University in Portland, Oregon.

