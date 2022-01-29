Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces 2022 Board of Directors Leadership
BOISE — The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed new members and leadership positions for its 2022 Board of Directors.
The Boise CVB’s Board of Directors is focused on promoting tourism and enhancing Boise’s economy by marketing and promoting the Boise area. Board members, who are community-minded and knowledgeable about the tourism industry, serve a three-year term with opportunity to renew for an additional term.
“The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board provide invaluable, diverse expertise within the hospitality, travel and local business communities,” said Carrie Westergard, Executive Director of the Boise CVB. “Each of our members help promote Boise as a premier destination for meetings, conventions and leisure travel. This year we will be engaging in a 3-year strategic planning process that the expertise of the board and staff will be vital in visioning our future.”
Board of Directors Leadership
Brad Wilson will be the 2022 Chair. He is the General Manager at Bogus Basin and has been part of the ski and hospitality industries for more than 30 years. He strives to promote improvements that give the community, customers and employees the best experiences possible. Brad prides himself on leading by example as he builds high-performance teams.
Adam Altwies will serve as the 2022 Chair-elect. Altwies is the General Manager at Inn at 500 Capitol, a boutique hotel in downtown Boise. As the General Manager, Altwies applies his passion for hospitality by running the daily operations of the hotel as well as the financial operations. Previous to Inn at 500 Capitol, Altwies spent 14 years in Las Vegas where he operated Poker Rooms for a major luxury casino resort brand.
Hart Gilchrist is the Vice President of Safety, Process Improvement and Operations Systems with MDU Utilities Group. He is responsible for all safety and training, pipeline safety management system and operations technology the Intermountain Gas, which serves more than one million customers across eight states. Hart will serve as Treasurer for the Boise CVB board.
John Cunningham will serve as the Immediate Past Chair for the Boise CVB board. He brings a strong background of hotel management, the sporting industry and the local community to his board service. Cunningham is the President and CEO of Block 22, LLC and oversees The Grove Hotel, Idaho Central Arena and the Idaho Steelheads.
New Board Members:
Two new Boise community members who are joining the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau’s board of directors include:
Debra Leithauser is Vice President of Corporate Services and Communications for Idaho Power. She oversees supply chains, facilities, corporate real estate, aviation, communications and marketing. Before joining Idaho Power, Leithauser was the President and Publisher of the Idaho Statesman and was a journalist with The Washington Post.
Kevin Settles is the President and CEO of the Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery Group, which includes Coyne’s Restaurant & Bar. In addition to running those operations, he is the Treasurer for Idaho’s health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, and serves as a Commissioner on the Idaho Human Rights Commission. He is an active Emeritus member of the National Restaurant Association’s Board as well as serves on the Board for their educational foundation, the NRAEF.
2022 Boise CVB Board of Directors
- J. Scott Ableman – Hotel Management Services, Vice President / Chief Financial Officer
- Adam Altwies – Inn at 500 Capitol, General Manager
- Sean Briggs – Boise Airport, Business Development Manager
- Bill Connors – Boise Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO
- Rochelle Criswell – Boise State University, Client Relations Manager
- John Cunningham – Block 22 LLC, President & CEO
- Thad Cunningham – Cradlepoint, Travel & Expense Administrator
- Hart Gilchrist – MDU Utilities Group, VP of Safety, Process Improvement and Operations Systems
- Debra Leithauser – Idaho Power, Vice President of Corporate Services and Communications
- Kathy Pidgeon – Riverside Hotel, General Manager
- Ali Ribordy – Boise Centre, Director of Sales
- Mike Ruffner – Shamrock Foods, Branch Manager
- Kevin Settles – Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery Group, President & CEO
- Earl Sullivan – Telaya Wine Co., Owner & Winemaker
- Angela Taylor – The Dignitas Agency and Indulge Boise, Partner
- Brad Wilson – Bogus Basin, General Manager
William Wardwell Joins Saint Alphonsus as Associate General Counsel
BOISE — William Wardwell has joined the Trinity Health legal team as Associate General Counsel for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
He joins Saint Alphonsus after 11 years of managing and practicing law at a boutique Boise law firm, Varin Wardwell, and prior to that, practiced law at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley in Boise. Wardwell also currently serves as Board Chair of the Foothills School of Arts and Sciences, where he has been a trustee since 2015.
“Will has been committed to using his legal skills to improve the lives of people in his community throughout his career. I am so pleased that he has decided to employ these skills in the service of the mission of Saint Alphonsus. He is an outstanding addition to our legal team,” said Stephanie Westermeier, Saint Alphonsus General Counsel & Managing Counsel, Trinity Health.
He received his Juris Doctor (JD) from Duke University and his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in finance from the University of Georgia, where he graduated with honors.
Dana Hamilton is the New Director of Technical Support and Engineering at Fisher’s Technology
BOISE — Fisher’s Technology, 575 E. 42nd Street Boise, Idaho 83714 Fisher’s Technology is excited to announce that Dana Hamilton, RHIA, CHPS is being promoted from technical account management to leading Fisher’s technical support and engineering team. Dana has been on Fisher’s IT team for over SIX years and was a client FIVE years prior. She works out of Fisher’s headquarters in Boise, ID. Dana has been in the IT industry for 30+ years and involved with many local and non-profit organizations including: Girls On the Run-BOD and Coach, AHIMA, HIMSS, IdHIMA, WCA, Red Cross (donate every 56 days), BSU-Adjunct Professor for Public Health and Population Science Department, YMCA HLC PAC Photo Caption: Dana Hamilton, named Director of Technical Support and Engineering at Fisher’s Technology. “Dana has demonstrated exceptional technical account management, customer service, and leadership skills during her time at Fisher’s Technology. Dana exemplifies Fisher’s values, she is passionate, collaborative, and determined to take care of our customers. We are extremely excited and lucky to have Dana lead our Managed IT Services technical support and engineering team.” said Zack White, Fisher’s IT Director. Please feel free to reach out to Dana Hamilton with any questions by phone at (208) 333-342
CSHQA WELCOMES STEPHENS AND FREEMAN
BOISE — CSHQA is pleased to announce that Grant Stephens and Jacob Freeman have joined the firm as Mechanical EITs in our Boise office. They will assist the Mechanical Engineering team with the design of HVAC and plumbing plans for various projects.
Grant is a licensed Engineering Intern (EI) in the state of Idaho. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Boise State University in 2014. Jacob is a licensed Engineer-in-Training (EIT) in the state of Washington and a Certified SolidWorks Associate in Mechanical Design (CSWA). He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Washington State University, Pullman in 2019.
“The oldest architecture firm in the state of Idaho,” CSHQA is an award-winning design firm specializing in full-service architecture and engineering, interior and environmental design, and landscape architecture. Nearly 100 professionals design commercial, industrial, retail, restaurant, hospitality, aviation, civic, education, and healthcare projects. Established in 1889, CSHQA has offices in Boise, Idaho; Denver, Colorado; and Sacramento, California with licensed professionals to meet client needs across the nation. We became 100% employee-owned in 2018.