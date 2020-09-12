Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation appoints Susan Buxton as interim director
Susan E. Buxton is returning to manage the agency where she was once a member of the policy-making board. The Idaho Parks and Recreation Board announced Buxton as the interim director Aug. 12, according to a press release, and she officially took over Sept. 1.
Buxton takes on the dual roles of overseeing Idaho parks and serving as administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources. From August 2012 to early 2016, Buxton served on the parks and recreation board.
“I am honored to work with the department, especially as Idaho citizens have looked to state parks and recreation facilities to find outlets to the stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Buxton said in the release.
Idaho Trust Bank welcomes Kayla Caban
Kayla Caban has joined Idaho Trust Bank as a business banker. She is a local, responsive, trusted advisor who will provide custom solutions for clients in the areas of business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, business deposit accounts, and more, according to a press release.
Caban's passion for helping local businesses is driven by an 11-year background in banking. A majority of her time has been in business banking with experience in customer service, credit underwriting, and portfolio management.
Caban has been involved in community volunteerism for the majority of her life, providing support through leading fundraising events, volunteering with local organizations, and spreading awareness about local nonprofits in need.
Boise National Forest employees welcome new Deputy Forest Supervisor David Francomb
David Francomb has been selected as the new Boise National Forest’s deputy forest supervisor, according to a press release, coming from the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, where he served as the Manchester District Ranger.
Francomb’s leadership experience was formulated while in the United States Army, graduating from West Point and serving as a Field Artillery Officer in Germany. Later he earned a Master of Science in Environmental Science. He has served as deputy district ranger on the White River National Forest in western Colorado and as the Forest’s Leasable Minerals Program lead and brings 17 years of forest service experience to the job.
“We are very excited to have David join our Forest’s management team," Tawyna Brummett, Boise National Forest supervisor, said in the release. "He has extensive experience in natural resources and leadership. His interests include working closely with communities and stakeholders on forest projects and issues through direct engagement and service.”
Leah Joseph joins TitleOne
Leah Joseph has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has five years of customer service experience and is originally from Maryland. Joseph is also a graduate of Towson University.
The College of Idaho hires Latonia Haney Keith as vice president of high impact practices
Latonia Haney Keith has joined The College of Idaho's senior leadership team as vice president of high impact practices. In this role Haney Keith will be responsible for creating and implementing an innovative new program that "blurs the lines between college and careers," The College of Idaho announced in a press release. In essence, this new program will ensure that all students have access to the opportunities that real-world experiences bring in the form of learning life skills from mentors.
Haney Keith comes to the College of Idaho from Concordia University School of Law, where she served most recently as interim dean and associate dean of academics. Haney Keith originally joined the faculty of Concordia Law as the Director of Clinical Education in 2015.
“Latonia Haney Keith brings a wealth of experience in creating world-class community outreach programs in both a business and academic setting," co-president Jim Everett said in the release. "That experience coupled with her leadership and managerial skills make her a perfect fit to launch a transformative program like this at The College of Idaho. She brings a passion for student success and teamwork that will blend in perfectly in our culture.”
After 32 years of serving as president of The Land Group, David Koga is retiring. Koga has served as president since The Land Group was founded in 1988, according to a press release. Koga and partner Phil Hull started the business with a passion for working with the land, and a vision for a multi-disciplinary firm that could handle all design aspects of land development.
Koga has managed, supervised and designed numerous landscape architecture, site development, and land planning projects throughout his career. His distinguished portfolio of work includes subdivisions, parks, golf courses, schools, commercial developments, religious institutes, high-end residences, and more. Koga will be missed greatly, the press release stated, but his legacy will live on through the people he has connected, the places he has created, and the company he built.
"We wish David well in retirement and look forward to hearing about his adventures that will surely be filled with golf clubs, bass guitars, kayaks, paint brushes and, most importantly, family," staff said in the release. "We thank David for inspiring us and know that the years spent working together will serve us well as we embrace the opportunities and face the challenges of the future."
Upon Koga’s departure, Matthew T. Adams, principal and landscape architect, will take over as president. Adams has 20 years of experience as a landscape architect, according to a press release, and has been with The Land Group since 2005, when he quickly formed a strong connection with Koga. Koga has mentored Adams over these 15 years, building a foundation of client service and business management.
Adams holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture Degree from Utah State University and began his career with The HLA Group in Sacramento, California in 2000. He believes in a collaborative design process with a focus on adding value to our client’s investment, the communities we work in and the lives of employees.
"We are delighted to have Matthew stepping into the role of president," staff said in the release. "TLG culture, philosophy and mission could not be more evident in Matthew’s proven abilities."