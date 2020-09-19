Mountain West Bank hires Faulk, promotes Irwin
Mountain West Bank has announced it recently hired Kyle Faulk as a commercial loan officer at its Southern Region Commercial Lending Center in Boise. Faulk has 14 years of banking experience at financial institutions in Oregon and Idaho.
Faulk attended Portland State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 2006 and a master of business administration in 2008, according to a press release. He completed the Oregon Bankers Association Executive Development Program in 2016.
The McMinnville Chamber of Commerce in Oregon named Faulk, who's been actively involved in the communities he's served, 2014 Business Leader of the Year and 2015 Junior Citizen of the Year. He also served on the McMinnville Urban Renewal Advisory Committee.
In addition, Mountain West Bank announced it has promoted Eagle branch manager Shawn Irwin to vice president. Irwin joined Mountain West Bank in 2019 and has 10 years of banking experience.
Mountain West Bank was founded in Coeur d'Alene in 1993 and now operates 21 branches, financial service centers and lending centers throughout Idaho and Washington.
Longtime SDE schools finance chief to retire; successor named
Tim Hill, who has headed public school finance for the State Department of Education under four superintendents of public instruction, has retired as of Friday, Sept. 18 — 23 years and 10 days after he first joined the department.
Hill was hired Sept. 8, 1997, as a supervisor of Public School Finance under Superintendent Anne Fox and was promoted less than a year later to become bureau chief of school finance and transportation, according to a press release. He became deputy superintendent of school finance and transportation in 2005 under Superintendent Marilyn Howard, and served as a deputy under Superintendent Tom Luna, overseeing child nutrition, technology services and transportation as well as school finance. He has served Superintendent Sherri Ybarra since she took office in 2015.
Hill’s most public role has been at the Legislature each year, explaining the superintendent’s budget requests, demystifying formulas and talking through the numbers with members of the House and Senate Education Committees.
“This is truly the end of an era, and Tim leaves big shoes to fill,” Ybarra said in the release. “Tim is a true expert and a great partner and has earned the respect and admiration of people throughout state government and Idaho schools. I thank him for his many years of service to the schools and students of Idaho, and I will miss him even as I celebrate this new chapter for him.”
Ybarra said the transition to a new finance leader will be eased by the fact that Hill’s job will be filled by Julie Oberle, according to the release, who has worked with Hill at the department since February 1998. Now the department’s senior financial management analyst, Oberle has been cross-training on Hill's major responsibilities, including calculating payments to districts and charter schools.
“He has been a phenomenal boss,” Oberle said in the release. “I’ve learned so much working with Tim, and I can’t thank him enough for his encouragement, support and guidance during our 22 years together.”
Oberle took over the role Sept. 20 with the title chief financial officer, Public School Finance.
Hill said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, children, grandchildren and hobbies, including hunting, fishing, skiing and camping.
Hill worked in banking for 20 years before joining the State Department of Education, and notes “it was never a goal to get a job in public school finance.”
“Career decisions are often difficult and while uncertain when making them, they seem to make perfect sense when looking back,” Hill said. “If given the chance to start over, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have been blessed and fortunate to have worked with so many great people, and I will miss all of them.”
Boise Metro Chamber announces addition to Board of Directors: Garrett Lofto
The Boise Metro Chamber has announced the addition of Garrett Lofto, president and CEO of the J.R. Simplot Company, to the Chamber’s Board of Directors. Lofto’s addition will bring the Board of Directors to a total of 31 members that is compiled of business executives and CEOs in the Treasure Valley, according to a press release. Directors of the Chamber are responsible for the Chamber’s governance, policy setting, strategic direction, and financial operations. Each member of the Board of Directors serves a three-year term.
“We are so pleased that Garrett, the president & CEO of one of Idaho’s largest employers, will be stepping onto the Boise Metro Chamber board," Bill Connors, president and CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber, said in the release. "I have often suggested that we have the honor of having the most influential board of business leaders in our state, and the addition of Garrett Lofto certainly enhances that notion."
Lofto began his career with the J.R. Simplot Company in 1992 and has spent his whole career at Simplot, most recently serving as president of the Simplot AgriBusiness division. As President and CEO, he oversees the company’s integrated portfolio that includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands and other enterprises related to agriculture.
Lofto is the past Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fertilizer Institute and the Nutrients for Life Foundation. He has sat on the Board and Executive Committee of the International Plant Nutrition Institute and is currently on the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Idaho.
“The attributes of our Boise Metro area stand out as one of the best places to live and operate a business in our country, and this has only proven to be more true while we’ve navigated the unchartered waters resulting from the global pandemic,” Lofto said in the release. “I am excited about the future of the Treasure Valley and our State and how the Boise Metro Chamber can help shape that in a positive way with the strong commitment of the Board and staff.”
Yeakley named Chief Innovation Officer and Urgent Care Medical Director at Saltzer Health
Rourke Yeakley, MD, a nationally respected health care innovator and longtime emergency medicine physician, has been named the chief innovation officer at Saltzer Health and medical director of the Saltzer Health urgent care clinics.
In his new role, Yeakley will help direct innovation efforts at Saltzer Health and provide medical leadership for Saltzer Health’s five stand-alone clinics including the state’s first 24/7 urgent care clinic, according to a press release.
A visionary entrepreneur who holds patents in North America and Europe, Dr. Yeakley has been a founder and consultant for several start-ups, both for-profit and non-profit.
Previously, Dr. Yeakley was an emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center hospitals in Boise, Nampa and Meridian. He served as the Air St. Luke Medical Director for 14 years and was the medical director of the St. Luke’s maternal/child transport team, which won the 2019 AAMS Neonatal and Pediatric Transport Award of Excellence.
As an academician, he currently serves as a Regional Assistant Dean for the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine and is a member of the clinical faculty for the University of Washington School of Medicine. Previously, Yeakley was a Regional Dean for the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Washington.
A researcher and scholar, Dr. Yeakley has published papers in “AI Med” and he has given presentations at conferences locally and across the country on subjects including population health, artificial intelligence and precision medicine.
Dr. Yeakley is bilingual and speaks English and Spanish.