Destinie Hart new Director of Development at Interfaith Sanctuary
Interfaith Sanctuary announced in a press release it welcomes Destinie Hart as our new Director of Development. Hart will work in the community to raise awareness of the impacts of homelessness and Interfaith’s work to build self-sufficiency through shelter, case management, treatment programming, and family services. With a mission to raise funding to continue and expand Interfaith Sanctuary’s important work, Hart will pursue community and grant funding as well as opportunities for collaboration with business and industry in the Treasure Valley.
Hart has been working with grants and fundraising professionally and through her volunteer work for over ten years, with experience in community organizing, project management, and managing federal program funding. Hart has a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State University with a graduate certificate in Nonprofit Administration.
D.L. Evans announces promotion
D.L. Evans Bank announced in a press release that Zac Hines has been promoted to a Commercial Loan Officer at the Boise West State branch.
Hines is a graduate of Burley High School, attended Boise State University, and earned his Commercial Banking Certificate from the American Bankers Association. He has over four years of previous banking experience and has been a commercial loan intern since joining D.L. Evans Bank.
He is passionate about financial literacy and teaches banking fundamentals to elementary school students through Junior Achievement. Sports and competition have always been a part of his life, so he enjoys coaching youth football and basketball. You can also find him cheering on the Broncos or out on the golf course in his spare time.