Destinie Hart new Director of Development at Interfaith Sanctuary

Interfaith Sanctuary announced in a press release it welcomes Destinie Hart as our new Director of Development. Hart will work in the community to raise awareness of the impacts of homelessness and Interfaith’s work to build self-sufficiency through shelter, case management, treatment programming, and family services. With a mission to raise funding to continue and expand Interfaith Sanctuary’s important work, Hart will pursue community and grant funding as well as opportunities for collaboration with business and industry in the Treasure Valley.

