TOK Commercial welcomes five new team members
BOISE — TOK Commercial is currently experiencing one of the largest expansion phases in its three decades of operation in Idaho. The firm’s growth in both its commercial real estate brokerage and property management portfolios has spurred an extensive search for additional talent resulting in welcoming five new team members.
TOK’s Property Management team welcomed Danielle Montgomery, an associate property manager overseeing a portfolio of commercial real estate properties located in the Boise Valley.
Bailey McCandless has joined the team as an assistant property manager, supporting property managers as they focus on maximizing the value of their clients’ portfolios.
Amanda Irish has been hired as a self storage specialist who is located on-site at the highly anticipated, new Barber Valley Self Storage facility.
TOK’s Accounting team welcomes Stacie Porter as the firm’s A/P specialist. Porter performs professional accounts payable services for the company’s management portfolio of over 200 commercial properties comprised of office, retail, industrial and self-storage space across the state.
TOK’s Maintenance team welcomes Maintenance Technician Carlos Lozano, who provides customized preventive maintenance and offers 24/7 availability for after-hours issues at any of the firm’s managed properties located in the Boise Valley.
TOK Commercial, with offices in Boise, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, is a full service commercial real estate company and delivers brokerage and property management services to clients across the state.
Thomas James Marmon of Caldwell chosen to lead district of Elks — USA
TAMPA — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Tampa, Florida, from July 4 to July 7 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention. During the convention, Thomas James Marmon, of Caldwell was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the South District of the Idaho State Elks Association Inc. and will serve a one-year term.
According to a press release, the BPO Elks is “one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America” and committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the Order donates more than $71 million in cash and $310 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations.
As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $14 million to help them build stronger communities.
Elks pledge “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” Through the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, Elks provide beds, supplies, and emergency assistance to help prevent veteran homelessness and assist veterans exiting homelessness. Elks provide ongoing support to veterans at more than 350 VA medical centers, state veterans homes, and clinics across the country. Elks volunteers also help veterans rehabilitate and thrive through adaptive sports programs and by providing them with therapy craft kits. Altogether, Elks volunteered nearly one million hours of service to veterans last year alone. To learn more, visit elks.org.
CSHQA welcomes Brett Carter
BOISE — CSHQA is pleased to announce that Brett Carter has joined the firm as an AIT I. He will be involved with a variety of projects from design to construction. Prior to joining CSHQA, Brett was on the University of Idaho Design-Build Teaching Team, where he assisted students and led design and building of two projects in Moscow, Idaho: a downtown outdoor café expansion to One World Café, and an outdoor classroom for McDonald Elementary.
He earned his Master of Architecture through the University of Idaho Exchange Program/Tampere University of Technology in Finland in 2021 and his Bachelor of Science, Architecture from the University of Idaho, Moscow in 2019.
CSHQA (cshqa.com) became 100% employee-owned in 2018.